Hurricane Idalia tears through Cuba before reaching Florida
As a tropical storm, Idalia caused flooding and damage in Cuba with strong winds and torrential rain. It has now been upgraded to a hurricane as it lands in Florida's Big Bend.
Dark omen
Dark clouds hang over the Cuban capital of Havana. The tropical storm nearly reached hurricane levels with sustained winds of 110 kmph (68.4 miles per hour). There were power outages in large parts of Cuba.
Flooded streets
A man carries a woman through knee-high waters in Batabono, Mayabeque Province, Cuba. Many houses here stand underwater. Other provinces like Pinar del Rio or Isla de la Juventud also experienced flooding. Some 10,000 Cubans had to be brought to safety. Two people died when a house collapsed.
Preparations underway
Meanwhile, people in Tampa, a city on Florida's west coast, prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Idalia. Residents stock up on sandbags, secure cars and boats, and board windows. Tampa International Airport announced on Tuesday it was suspending commercial operations. In some counties, residents have already been told to leave their homes.
Empty shelves
Early Wednesday morning, drinking water was already sold out in many supermarkets. Usually, this time of year is the pinnacle of storm season. Last year, Hurricane Ian ravaged the Florida coast, leaving behind heavy damage and killing 50 people. Hurricane Idalia is expected to reach areas spared from the destruction last year.
No calm in Cedar Key
The expression "quiet before the storm" didn't apply to the coastal town of Cedar Key. On Tuesday, residents diligently cut particle board to size to protect windows. Everyone pitches in, with people loading cars and stowing essential items in boxes. Meanwhile, winds from Hurricane Idalia reached 155 kilometers per hour.
Coastal town under water
In the early hours of Wednesday local time, Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the coastal community of Tarpon Springs. Streets and buildings were flooded, and a fire could be seen outside the downtown area.
Dangerous driving
Fallen trees made driving difficult in Clearwater, Florida, as Hurricane Idalia approached Category 4, though it spent most of the day as a Category 3 hurricane. The tropical storm season in the Atlantic takes place from June to November. Experts say climate change has increased the likelihood of stronger storms.
Boardwalk under water
A pier at Clearwater Harbor Marina rattles as a boardwalk is flooded. Smaller tornados could still form and pose another danger in this extreme weather. Fortunately, no major cities on the Florida coast are in the hurricane's path.
Waist deep
A young woman wades with her mother in Tarpon Springs, Florida as they are forced to evacuate their home. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in dozens of Florida counties. According to authorities, 54,000 houses are without power.