Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba, Florida braces for impact

Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba early Tuesday, and authorities warned that it was strengthening as it headed to the US state of Florida.

The Category 3 hurricane packed a punch with winds of up to 130 miles (210 kilometers) per hour recorded at San Juan y Martinez, a small town on Cuba's southwest coast.

Authorities in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province evacuated 50,000 people ahead of the storm. Some 6,000 evacuees were staying in state run-shelters.

The hurricane left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity and swamped fishing villages as it tracked northward toward Florida.

State-run media said 33,000 tonnes of tobacco from prior harvests in Pinar del Rio had been secured ahead of the storm.

Rain and winds buffeted the capital, Havana, but the city was spared the brunt of Ian's impact.

Florida bracing for impact

The US National Hurricane Center expected Ian to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before hitting Florida late on Tuesday. That could mean top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour.

US President Joe Biden's administration declared a public health emergency for the state in anticipation of the storm's arrival.

"This is a really, really big hurricane,'' Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned, saying he expects damage across the state.

He also warned people to prepare for power cuts.

"Even if the eye of the storm doesn't hit your region, you're going to have really significant winds, it's going to knock over trees, it's going to cause interruptions," DeSantis said, adding that flooding is likely.

The governor urged residents to stock up on food, water, medicine and fuel, and he called up 7,000 National Guard members to help with the effort.

NASA said it was rolling back its massive Moon rocket into its storage hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida because of the hurricane.

