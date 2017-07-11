Hurricane Ian lashes southern Florida

Hurricane Ian brought high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and intense flooding to Florida on Wednesday, making landfall in the afternoon and moving inland through the evening.

Officials were preparing a major emergency response to help those affected by the storm. Around 1.8 million homes were without power on Wednesday evening according to tracking websites.

The hurricane, a Category 4 storm out of a possible 5 on the Saffir Simpson scale upon arrival, made landfall near the city of Fort Myers on Florida's western coast.

Footage from Fort Myers and nearby Naples showed major flooding, with floodwaters surging into homes and sweeping away vehicles.

As of 11 p.m. local time (2300 GMT/UTC) the National Hurricane Center put the eye of the storm close to the Sebring race circuit, east of Tampa and south of Orlando. It was moving north-northeast.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Ian brings winds, rain and surge of ocean surf Having left much of Cuba without power, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, causing severe damage. Wind speeds were beyond 140 miles (225 kilometers) per hour in places as it hit the coast.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Fort Myers among first in firing line The mayor of Fort Myers said that 80% of the city was left without power as the hurricane hit the beach town. Images showed floodwaters rushing through the streets downtown.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Flashlights are a necessity This building in Fort Myers was among those left without power, forcing people to use flashlights to get around. Fort Myers was among the first large population centers hit. Anchors on local news channel WINK had to relocate to a different part of their studios to broadcast as water pushed into part of their building.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Orlando and Tampa's airports closed for business The international airports in the cities of Tampa and Orlando closed their doors, rerouting or canceling flights. Florida is a tourist hotspot both for US travelers and international visitors — even if peak season may have passed.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Reached Category 4 by landfall Hurricane Ian was one of the most powerful storms to hit the US in years. As it approached southwestern Florida, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a satellite image of what at that time was a Category 4 hurricane on the five-stage Saffir-Simpson scale.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Biden says federal government will assist with cleanup "We'll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again," President Joe Biden said on Wednesday. "And we'll be there every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of Florida." Governor Ron DeSantis had asked that Biden grant a Major Disaster Declaration across the state.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Electricity providers on alert Ahead of the hurricane's arrival. repair trucks were lined up in an energy company parking lot in St. Petersburg to assist in the case of outages. According to a tracking website, poweroutage.us, almost 1.9 million households in Florida were without power as of 9 p.m. local time (0100 UTC/GMT).

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida First responders also face floods The Naples Fire Department shared images of its firefighters struggling to move gear in waist-high water, with their fire truck parked in the storm surge.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Surveying the damage Cape Coral was among the first places in the hurricane's path. By Wednesday evening, it was possible to start assessing the damage as the storm moved inland.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Tornados as storm approached In Pembroke Pines, a tornado sprung up on the fringes of the storm as it approached, damaging some buildings and also affecting the North Perry Airport.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Theme parks shut The various theme parks in the tourist state, particularly in Orlando but also in other affected cities like Tampa, were closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Sea World, pictured here, said, "Precautions are in place following the park's comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time."

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida National responders in Washington monitor storm As Hurricane Ian moved inland, the wind speeds began to dip and the storm started to weaken. By 9 p.m. local time on Wednesday, gusts of up to 100 miles per hour were reported by the National Hurricane Center, making it a Category 3 hurricane. At the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters in DC, technicians monitored the storm's progress.

In pictures: Hurricane Ian batters Florida Virginia, Georgia, South and North Carolina next in line The governors of Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina all preemptively declared states of emergency in anticipation of Ian's arrival. Forecasters expect it to weaken to tropical storm status as it moves inland over those states, likely continuing to drop flood-inducing levels of rainfall into the weekend.



Biden pledges federal help

"This storm is doing a number on the state of Florida," said Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who asked US President Joe Biden to approve a major federal disaster declaration providing a wide range of emergency aid to the entire state.

"We'll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again," Biden said on Wednesday. "And we'll be there every step of the way. That's my absolute commitment to the people of Florida."

Upgraded overnight, downgraded after moving inland

According to the NHC, Ian had grown to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane overnight, with top winds of 155 mph.

Dozens of shelters were set up after authorities had issued mandatory evacuation orders for 2.5 million people across Florida.

However, by Wednesday, it was already too late to flee as conditions were rapidly deteriorating. Electricity had been severed for more than 1 million homes out of just over 11 million tracked customers in the state of Florida, according to the tracking website poweroutage.us.

All commercial flights stopped operating in Tampa and Orlando's airports.

Orlando International Airport closed its doors as the hurricane moved north and inland

Heading into Wednesday evening Ian's peak wind speeds started to drop and the hurricane is expected to become a tropical storm as it moves further inland.

Migrant boat sinks

Shortly before Ian made landfall, a boat carrying migrants sank, leaving 23 people missing and four survivors.

Walter Slosar, Miami's chief patrol agent, said US authorities responded to a "migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida."

"Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather," Slosar wrote on Twitter.

Hurricane intensified after hitting Cuba

National Weather Service director Ken Graham had said on approach that Ian would be "a storm we talk about for many years to come... It's a historic event."

DeSantis said thousands of personnel were assigned to respond to the storm with 250 aircraft, 300 boats and 1,600 high-water vehicles.

Hurricane Ian had battered Cuba as a Category 3 storm just less than 24 hours before nearing Florida.

Scientists have long sounded the alarm over how climate change can hike the intensity of extreme weather events.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Deserted streets The streets of the Cuban city of Pinar del Rio are empty. The storm made landfall in western Cuba as a category 3 hurricane at about 5 a.m. Tuesday (local time). It caused great destruction. Torn off corrugated iron roofs were swept into power lines.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Electrical services interrupted Electrical transformers litter this street in Pinar del Rio. People passing by survey the extent of the destruction. The hurricane caused flooding throughout the island, buildings and infrastructure facilities were severely damaged, and trees were uprooted. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Through the storm This passerby used a plastic tarp as protection from the driving rains. In the province of Pinar del Rio alone, 40,000 people had to leave their homes as a precaution. Nearby Artemisa and Havana also reported severe damage. The full extent is not yet clear.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Flooded land Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has visited the worst-hit region, according to state media. In view of the general shortage of many types of food and other basic necessities, Cubans were left with little more than makeshift preparations.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Blackout across Cuba Hurricane Ian caused blackouts across the country. Cuba's power grid is considered dilapidated, and the infrastructure is outdated. Communication with people affected by the blackout was limited; according to reports on state television, internet access and telephone connections also didn't work in some places.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits Taking stock A Cuban family assesses what Ian left of their house after the hurricane tore off the roof. According to the Cuban Meteorological Office, Ian was the 12th recorded category 3 hurricane to hit Cuba this season. Climate change does not necessarily cause tropical cyclones to occur more frequently, but it does cause stronger ones, experts warn.

Blackout in Cuba after category 3 Ian hits The aftermath The skies over Havana are slowly clearing. With wind speeds of up to 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour), Hurricane Ian is now headed to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and US President Joe Biden have declared a state and federal emergency, and 2.5 million people have already had to leave their homes and apartments on the orders of the authorities. Author: Claudia Dehn



