 Hundreds swim in Germany′s annual icy Danube River race | News | DW | 26.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hundreds swim in Germany's annual icy Danube River race

A record number of people have taken part in the annual, 400-meter mid-winter dip in the Danube River in southern Germany. The water was so cold that 20 people had to be treated for hypothermia.

People participate in a 400-meter swimming race in the Danube River in Neuburg, Germany in winter (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

Almost 2,000 swimmers braved the icy temperatures of the Danube River to participate in the annual 400-meter race in the southern German town of Neuberg on Saturday.

The event originated in 1970, when divers from the Neuburg water rescue service started practicing rescue operations in freezing temperatures. Over time it became a public spectacle, and eventually more and more people started to participate.

Most of Saturday's 1,917 participants wore wetsuits; some wore Viking helmets and other colorful costumes, but 70 swimmers wore nothing but their bathing suits.

Organizers said 222 groups from 162 communities took part this year, including swimmers from Poland, France and the Czech Republic.

The swim went ahead as Germany is in the middle of one of its harshest winters. Organizers said the temperature of the Danube was just 2.5 degrees Celsius (36.5 degrees Fahrenheit).

People participate in a 400-meter swimming race in the Danube River in Neuburg, Germany in winter (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

Swimmers suffer hypothermia

Twenty of the swimmers suffered hypothermia and had to be pulled out of the water.

Others were treated to hot soup brought along by volunteers as they emerged from the water.

Michael Moeller said he wore a wetsuit the first two years he participated, but has gone bare-chested for the past 13 years. "It's very refreshing," Moeller said.

Thomas Giesefeld said the experience was exhilarating.

"When the body goes back to normal it is just fantastic, it feels like champagne, and for hours you feel like you are walking on air. I can't really describe it, but that is what it is," Giesefeld said.

Watch video 04:41
Now live
04:41 mins.

Southern Germany gets snowed under

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Winter storms sweep across southern Germany and Austria

Meters more snow are forecast to fall on southern Germany and Austria over the next week. A snow plow driver died in Germany when his vehicle fell into an icy river. (11.01.2019)  

Deadly snowfall wreaks havoc across Europe

Winter storms have killed several people across Europe, including in Germany. While conditions have improved in some parts, meteorologists predict it's just the calm before the next storm. (07.01.2019)  

Storm surge sweeps across northern Germany

A storm surge has inundated parts of northern Germany, including Hamburg's world-renowned fish market. Europe has been battered by devastating winters storms this year, with meteorologists expecting more soon. (08.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Southern Germany gets snowed under  

Related content

Deutschland Zerstörung nach Hochwasser Bayern

Extreme weather on the rise in Europe 26.01.2017

An increased risk of floods and droughts, easier spread for infectious diseases, lower crop yields: Europe must better prepare for the consequences of climate change, says the European Environment Agency (EEA).

Freiburg - Dürre im Flussbett der Dreisam

Dying fish and drying rivers — consequences of Europe's summer heat wave 10.08.2018

Over the past week, dead fish have been pulled out of Germany's rivers and lakes by the ton — the extreme heat and a lack of rain have proven too much for them. Global warming is among factors altering fish habitat.

Temperaturanstieg in Seen Island See Thingvallavatn

Can we save our lakes from global warming? 23.08.2017

Lakes have been heating up around the world. Protecting streams, reducing pollution and creating sanctuaries for sensitive species could go a long way toward making lakes more resilient to climate change.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 