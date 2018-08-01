 Hundreds march against ′burqa ban′ in Denmark | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Hundreds march against 'burqa ban' in Denmark

Activists denounced Denmark's ban on full face coverings, saying it unfairly targeted Muslims and represented an overture to anti-immigrant sentiments. Muslims make up about 5 percent of Denmark's population.

Protesters in Copenhagen hold a sign that reads my clothes, my choice (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ritzau Scanpix/M.C. Rasmussen)

Some 1,300 Danes gathered on Wednesday in Copenhagen and Denmark's second-biggest city of Aarhus to protest the new ban face veils, on the day that the controversial law went into effect. Activists have denounced the government for infringing on women's right to choose how to dress.

The law was enacted by the Danish parliament in May and its proponents have rejected the notion that it represents a ban on religious clothing.

Read more: Full-face veil ban: How laws differ across Europe

Protesters in Copenhagen wore the niqab veil, which covers the whole body except the eyes, the all-enveloping burqa, and other face coverings. Demonstrators marched from the central district of Norrebro to Bellahoj police station on the outskirts of the capital, where they formed a human chain.

The rally lasted three hours. Protesters included a mix of Muslim and non-Muslim Danes, chanting slogans such as "no racists in our streets" and "my life, my choice."

Demonstrators with full face coverings in Copenhagen

Demonstrators with full face coverings would not be fined during the protest, police said

Sabina, a 21-year-old student who did not wish to disclose her full name, was wearing a niqab at the march and explained to Reuters why she was speaking out against the law.

"We need to send a signal to the government that we will not bow to discrimination and a law that specifically targets a religious minority," Sabina said.

Read more: Column: I'm an Arab woman; am I oppressed?

Muslims make up around 5 percent of Denmark's population of 5.7 million. Of these, Sabina is one of approximately 150-200 Muslim women in the country who wear either the niqab or burqa and are directly affected by the ban.

Protesters also marched in Denmark's second-biggest city of Aarhus

Protesters also marched in Denmark's second-biggest city of Aarhus

Under the law, police will be able to order women to remove their veils or leave public areas. The women will also face fines of 1,000 Danish crowns ($160) for a first offense to 10,000 crowns for a fourth.

Authorities said that the fines would not be applied to the veiled women during the protests since certain uses of face veils, such as to exercise freedom of speech as part of a peaceful protest, are exempt from the law.

Both Muslim and non-Muslim Danes attended the protest

Both Muslim and non-Muslim Danes attended the protest

Amnesty — law harms freedom

Critics see the law as an overture to anti-immigrant sentiments, pointing to the very slim number of Muslim women in Denmark who actually wear face coverings.

"If the intention of this law was to protect women's rights, it fails abjectly," said Fotis Filippou, deputy Europe director of Amnesty International.

"Instead, the law criminalizes women for their choice of clothing – making a mockery of the freedoms Denmark purports to uphold," Filippou added.

Supporters of the law argue instead that the ban enables better integration of Muslim immigrants into Danish society.

Read more: ECJ headscarf ruling and its consequences

With the ban, Denmark now joins Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, the German state of Bavaria and France, all of which have passed similar measures to curb face coverings.

jcg/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Watch video 05:24
Now live
05:24 mins.

Denmark bans full-face veils

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Full-face veil ban: How laws differ across Europe

Denmark's parliament has passed a ban on wearing clothes in public that conceal the face. A number of European states have introduced similar legislation. DW takes a look at how other countries approach the issue. (01.06.2018)  

Denmark bans full-face veils in public

Danish lawmakers have passed a ban on wearing items of clothing in public that conceal the face, which includes some forms of Islamic dress. The government says, however, that the law is not aimed at religions. (31.05.2018)  

Column: I'm an Arab woman; am I oppressed?

Women who wear headscarves are oppressed in male-dominated societies, according to popular belief in the West. While Rim Dawa says her home country of Syria is too patriarchal, the issue is not that simple. (21.09.2017)  

ECJ headscarf ruling and its consequences

The European Court of Justice ruled that religious symbols may be prohibited in the workplace. To avoid discrimination, the ruling encompasses all religious groups. Critics disagree with this view. (14.03.2017)  

Bavaria approves ban on full-face veil

The government of Bavaria has agreed to a new law which will ban certain Muslim religious clothing from public spaces. The decision came as German conservatives try to win back voters from the anti-immigration AfD party. (22.02.2017)  

The crackdown on Danish immigrant 'ghettos'

Denmark's center-right government plans to eliminate what it calls "ghettos" by 2030, in an attempt to integrate immigrants from largely non-Western countries. We spoke to people who live in a few of these "ghettos." (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Denmark bans full-face veils  

Related content

Niederlande Holland Burka

Dutch parliament passes partial 'burqa ban' 26.06.2018

The Dutch government has said the new law partially banning face-covers is "religion-neutral." Only about 400 women are estimated to wear full-face veils in the Netherlands.

Religiöse Kopfbedeckung Niqab Nikab

Denmark bans full-face veils in public 31.05.2018

Danish lawmakers have passed a ban on wearing items of clothing in public that conceal the face, which includes some forms of Islamic dress. The government says, however, that the law is not aimed at religions.

Frau im Niqab neben ihrem Mann mit einem Regenschirm in Paris

Denmark jumps on 'burqa ban' bandwagon 06.10.2017

Danish parliamentarians will hold a formal vote to ban what they termed "masking" after the opposition party said it would support the measure. The country will be the latest European nation to pass such legislation.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

France passes tougher law on child rape, sexual harassment

Opinion: 'Anker' centers are shipwreks of EU migration policy

Aquarius: Migrant rescue ship returns to Libyan coast

Swedish Crown Jewels stolen from Strangnas Cathedral in speedboat heist