Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
Symbolbild Alkoholismus
Image: CHROMORANGE/Bilderbox/picture alliance

How Unhealthy Is Alcohol Really?

14 minutes ago

Global alcohol consumption is on the rise. Alcohol is also contained in many foods. Children are especially at risk. Alcohol damages our brains and increases our dementia risk.

But are there ways to drink alcohol without the negative consequences?

 

Sendung | In Good Shape | Geschichte des Alkohols
Image: BR

The history of alcohol: From the Stone Age to modern times

People have been drinking alcohol since the Stone Age. But it wasn’t until the early 19th century that alcoholism was identified as an illness. Today, in those countries where alcohol is legal, each one must decide for themselves how much they drink.

 

The hidden alcohol added to everyday foods

From pizza dough to yoghurt dressing or milk buns – many foods contain alcohol. But often it’s not labeled as such, or not clearly. And yet it can be especially harmful for pregnant women, children or recovering alcoholics.

 

Sendung | In Good Shape | Alkohol-Blackouts
Image: DW

The dangers of alcohol-induced memory blackouts

What exactly happens when you have a blackout? Can binge drinking and blackouts harm our brains and lead to dementia?

 

 

 

Sendung | In Good Shape | Alkohol-Mythen
Image: DW

Does alcohol warm you up or aid digestion? Facts and fiction

Does a schnapps really aid your digestion? Does alcohol warm you up? Does alcohol in food evaporate during cooking? We spoke to an expert to sort out the facts from the fiction.

 

 

Sendung | In Good Shape | FAS
Image: SWR

Children with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome need lifelong support

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can have serious consequences for the unborn child. We visited an association in Germany that helps children with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). They need lifelong assistance.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 13.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 14.05.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 15.05.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 13.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC
WED 17.05.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a passing APC close to the Russian positions

