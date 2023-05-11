How Unhealthy Is Alcohol Really?

Global alcohol consumption is on the rise. Alcohol is also contained in many foods. Children are especially at risk. Alcohol damages our brains and increases our dementia risk.

But are there ways to drink alcohol without the negative consequences?

The history of alcohol: From the Stone Age to modern times

People have been drinking alcohol since the Stone Age. But it wasn’t until the early 19th century that alcoholism was identified as an illness. Today, in those countries where alcohol is legal, each one must decide for themselves how much they drink.

The hidden alcohol added to everyday foods

From pizza dough to yoghurt dressing or milk buns – many foods contain alcohol. But often it’s not labeled as such, or not clearly. And yet it can be especially harmful for pregnant women, children or recovering alcoholics.

The dangers of alcohol-induced memory blackouts

What exactly happens when you have a blackout? Can binge drinking and blackouts harm our brains and lead to dementia?

Does alcohol warm you up or aid digestion? Facts and fiction

Does a schnapps really aid your digestion? Does alcohol warm you up? Does alcohol in food evaporate during cooking? We spoke to an expert to sort out the facts from the fiction.

Children with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome need lifelong support

Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can have serious consequences for the unborn child. We visited an association in Germany that helps children with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS). They need lifelong assistance.

