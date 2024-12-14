MusicMexico
How Tokio Hotel went from German teen band to global icon
In 2005, the hit song "Durch den Monsun" catapulted the eastern German teen band Tokio Hotel to worldwide fame. With singer Bill Kaulitz's androgynous looks, the band defied traditional gender roles and became an idol and inspiration for young outcasts.
Now they are back on the road, with several concerts in Latin America.
Why is the band still so popular? Why are they so controversial? And why do their fans also see them as role models?