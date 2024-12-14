  1. Skip to content
How Tokio Hotel went from German teen band to global icon

December 14, 2024

Twenty years after their big break, Tokio Hotel are back on a world tour. In Mexico, a large fan community eagerly awaits the band. DW finds out why Tokio Hotel is so much more than music to them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o7Ct

 

In 2005, the hit song "Durch den Monsun" catapulted the eastern German teen band Tokio Hotel to worldwide fame. With singer Bill Kaulitz's androgynous looks, the band defied traditional gender roles and became an idol and inspiration for young outcasts.

Now they are back on the road, with several concerts in Latin America.

Why is the band still so popular? Why are they so controversial? And why do their fans also see them as role models?

