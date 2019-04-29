The German alternative pop-rock band Tokio Hotel is made up of singer Bill Kaulitz, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, drummer Gustav Schäfer, and bassist Georg Listing.

In 2001 in Magdeburg, at the age of 12, twin brothers Bill and Tom Kaulitz founded a band along with Schäfer and Listing. It was called Devilish at first; they later changed the name to Tokio Hotel. Their debut album, "Schrei," was released in 2005. Songs from this album and the second one, "Zimmer 483" (2007), were translated for their debut album in English, entitled "Scream." The band has sold millions of albums worldwide; the singer's signature androgynous gothic style appeals to angsty teens around the globe.