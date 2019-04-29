Visit the new DW website

Tokio Hotel

The German alternative pop-rock band Tokio Hotel is made up of singer Bill Kaulitz, guitarist Tom Kaulitz, drummer Gustav Schäfer, and bassist Georg Listing.

In 2001 in Magdeburg, at the age of 12, twin brothers Bill and Tom Kaulitz founded a band along with Schäfer and Listing. It was called Devilish at first; they later changed the name to Tokio Hotel. Their debut album, "Schrei," was released in 2005. Songs from this album and the second one, "Zimmer 483" (2007), were translated for their debut album in English, entitled "Scream." The band has sold millions of albums worldwide; the singer's signature androgynous gothic style appeals to angsty teens around the globe.

29.10.2016*** HANDOUT - Gustav Schäfer (l-r), Bill Kaulitz, Tom Kaulitz und Georg Listing von Tokio Hotel (undatierte Aufnahme). Die ehemaligen Teenie-Stars planen ein neues Album, der Name wird Dream Machine sein. dpa (zu dpa-Interview Tokio Hotel wollen nicht erwachsen werden vom 29.10.2016) ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Lado Alexi/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Tokio Hotel, once Germany's most successful teenage boy band, has changed its appearance and musical style over the years. Now all grown up, they've kicked off the 2019 Melancholic Paradise tour across Europe.
17.05.2018 +++ Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attending the amfAR's 25th Cinema Against Aids Gala during 71st Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Antibes, France | Verwendung weltweit

The German supermodel went public in May about her relationship with Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Klum has four children, from her marriage to popstar Seal and a relationship with businessman Flavio Briatore.
05.2013 DW PopXport Special Sendungslogo

Tokio Hotel is one of the most successful German bands of the new millenium. We'll tell you about their new album, meet the band on tour, talk to them about their fans, and play videos of their biggest hits.
Promo-Foto Tokio Hotel 2017, Foto-Credit: © Lado Alexi

A few weeks ago, Tokio Hotel released their fifth album, called "Dream Machine." We'll talk to the Kaulitz twins, Bill and Tim, and the rest of the band, about how they deal with the pressures of success.
Tokio Hotel, Band aus Deutschland (für DW-Sendung popxport); Copyright: Universal Music***Pressebild nur für die aktuelle, themengebundene Berichterstattung

In 2015, Tokio Hotel toured smaller venues around the world - to get close to their fans. The "DreamMachine" tour will be a little different. We'll be backstage with the band at a gig in Hamburg.
DW popxport Tokio Hotel

Tokio Hotel has sold more than 7 million records worldwide. Their fans call themselves "aliens," and some have followed the band since the first single in 2005. But how do they deal with stalkers?
18.09.2014 popxport Tokio Hotel

Whether the topic is nude photos, tattoos, or child-care -- you asked the questions, and Tokio Hotel has the answers.
Titel: Popxport Billy Bill Kaulitz Copy: Pressefoto Davis Factor

Tokio Hotel lead singer Bill Kaulitz put out a solo EP in 2016. Bill tells PopXport how he found time to do the EP - while the band was touring and working on a new album.
PXP07.04.2017GruesseWeb

Rammstein, Tokio Hotel, Scooter, Cascada, Scorpions and other German bands congratulate PopXport on its 500th show – with birthday greetings and a little song or two to mark the occasion.
01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Take part in our quiz, and win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original. This week, it's "What If."

01.2012 DW PopXport

"Rammstein: Paris" -- the new concert film by one of Germany's most notorious bands. Tokio Hotel is now touring Europe with songs from their new album. And the second album from the electro-folk duo Milky Chance.
DW popxport Tokio Hotel

Tokio Hotel's new album "Dream Machine" has hit No. 5 on the German charts. The band are promoting the album with a 30-stop tour across Europe.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

German fashion designer Lutz Hülle shows at Paris Fashion Week. Plus: the amazing tricks of acrobatic cyclists. And: older and wiser, Tokio Hotel are back with a new album.
Promo-Foto Tokio Hotel 2017, Foto-Credit: © Lado Alexi

Germany's most famous musical twins are back: Bill and Tom Kaulitz of Tokio Hotel. The band produced their new album "Dream Machine" almost entirely on their own. We'll have an exclusive interview.

01.2012 DW PopXport

They've gone from teen rock to electro-pop: Tokio Hotel are back. Plus: Berlin soul queen Joy Denalane presents a musical tribute to her 'hood. And: Chart-breaker Philipp Poisel.
01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

Take part in our quiz, and win great CDs. We'll play a cover version of a German hit. You tell us who did the original. This week, it's "Haus am See." Was it:
