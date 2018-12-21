 Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz | News | DW | 24.12.2018

News

Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

The German supermodel went public in May about her relationship with to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz. Klum has four children from her marriages to British popstar Seal and celebrity hair stylist Ric Pipino.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum on Monday announced she was engaged to musician boyfriend Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post.

"I SAID YES," the 45-year-old German model commented on the picture along with a heart emoji.

The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring.

Screenshot Instagram Heidi Klum I said yes (Instagram/heidiklum)

"I said yes" she posted on Instagram

Klum has been dating the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist for nearly a year. The two went public about their relationship in May.

Klum has four children from her marriages to British popstar Seal and Australian celebrity hair stylist Ric Pipino.

ap/aw (AP, dpa)

  • Thomas Hayo (left) with Heidi Klum (center) and Michael Michalsky (right) (ProSieben/Martin Ehleben)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    13th season of Germany's Next Topmodel

    The three main judges, Thomas Hayo (left) with Heidi Klum (center) and Michael Michalsky (right), will determine the fate of Germany's Next Topmodel on ProSieben on May 24. While Klum serves as the starring central figure of the reality TV show that's been running since 2006, this year's aspiring models have been divided into two camps competing against each other: Team Thomas and Team Michael.

  • Heidi Klum (ProSieben/Martin Ehleben)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    Styling up

    The contestants on GNTM go through a series of photo shoots every week, with Klum providing direction on set. The themes vary each week, and Klum, Hayo and Michalsky use the photos from these shoots to determine whether the prospective models stay or go. Pop icon Madonna inspired the look for this shoot with Sally (left) from Remscheid.

  • Episode of Germany's Next Topmodel with swimming pool and judges (ProSieben/Martin Ehleben)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    Walking down the runway

    As part of their performance, all models at the end of each episode of GNTM walk the runway in front of the judges. There is often an additional guest judge on the panel, like star designer Wolfgang Joop (second from right). For this particular walk, sprinklers covered the runway with water, making it difficult for the models to keep balance; Klum and Michalsky required umbrellas.

  • Heidi Klum and models in the desert (ProSieben/Martin Ehleben)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    Glowing in the desert

    During the semi-finale of GNTM, Klum (third from right) brought the contestants to the middle of a California desert for their photo shoot. The remaining models (from left to right) Toni, Julianna, Jennifer, Pia and Christina have varying levels of confidence and worries. "I just want to be super good today. It's a single fight and I want to come out on top here," said Christina, 21.

  • Heidi Klum with Mickey and Minnie Mouse (ProSieben/Martin Ehleben)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    Playful concepts

    Klum and the GNTM creators develop a wide variety of concepts for the photo shoots. One week, the top model candidates' looks were inspired by cartoon icons Mickey and Minnie Mouse, with Minnie's signature polka dots or Mickey's bright red pants. Klum invited the original characters to join them: "A longtime dream of mine is finally coming true. Mickey and Minnie Mouse are our guests this week!"

  • Heidi Klum and Katelyn Pankoke on Project Runway (Barbara Nitke/2018)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    Challenging promising fashion designers

    Katelyn Pankoke, one of the fashion design contestants on the 12th season of Project Runway, hangs out with Heidi Klum during the eighth challenge in the atelier studio. Klum serves as one of four judges on the show since its debut in December of 2004, before the beginning of Germany's Next Topmodel. Klum has been known for her friendliness and constructive, yet direct criticism.

  • Heidi Klum (Barbara Nitke/2018)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    Behind the sewing machines

    The contestants on Project Runway compete against each other and try to make the best garment for the weekly challenge. Each candidate must have good sewing and construction skills in addition to their design talent. Guest judge Shiri Appleby (back, right), Nina Garcia (back, left), Zac Posen and Heidi Klum visit the sewing room during the 11th challenge of Project Runway, season 15.

  • Kerry Washington, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Heidi Klum judge the final challenge of Project Runway season 12. (Barbara Nitke/2018)

    Heid Klum, the star TV show host

    A star co-host

    Project Runway was one of Klum's first starring roles on TV. The series has been nominated year after year for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. From left to right, guest judge Kerry Washington, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen and Heidi Klum judge the final challenge of Project Runway season 12.

    Author: Sabrina Cooper


Related content

Heidi Klum

How supermodel Heidi Klum built a multi-million business empire 24.05.2018

As this season of Germany's Next Topmodel comes to a close, we look at how Heidi Klum's impressive career has allowed the German-born supermodel to become a global star and powerful businesswoman.

