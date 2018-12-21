Heidi Klum gets engaged to musician Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum on Monday announced she was engaged to musician boyfriend Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post.

"I SAID YES," the 45-year-old German model commented on the picture along with a heart emoji.

The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring.

"I said yes" she posted on Instagram

Klum has been dating the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist for nearly a year. The two went public about their relationship in May.

Klum has four children from her marriages to British popstar Seal and Australian celebrity hair stylist Ric Pipino.

ap/aw (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.