How provenance research came into the spotlight

To become a specialist in provenance research, there are now several specialized study programs in Germany.

This is not yet the case in France and Switzerland, for example, where only a single program focusing on this area is available in each country.

Provenance research has only recently emerged as a field of study of its own.

Before that, it was rather part of other university programs, such as art history or archaeology, explains Felicity Bodenstein, a lecturer at the Sorbonne University in Paris. "We researchers have always investigated the origin of objects. The fact that jobs — albeit few — are now being created in this field is a recent development over the past five to six years."

The Gurlitt case

In Germany, the Gurlitt case definitely contributed to the expansion of this field of ​​research.

The case refers to the 2013 discovery of a trove of artworks in a Munich apartment. This apartment, along with a house in Salzburg where more concealed works were found, belonged to Cornelius Gurlitt, who died in 2014. He was the son and heir of Hildebrand Gurlitt, Adolf Hitler's main art dealer during World War II.

Among the 1,500 works found hidden in Gurlitt's trove, several were proven to have been looted from Jews by the Nazis.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Carl Spitzweg, 'Playing the Piano,' ca. 1840 This drawing by Carl Spitzweg was seized in 1939 from Jewish music publisher Heinri Hinrichsen, who was killed at the Auschwitz death camp in 1942. It was acquired by Nazi art dealer Hildebrand Gurlitt — and later found among the spectacular collection of works hoarded by his son, Cornelius Gurlitt. The work was auctioned by Christie's at the request of Hinrichsen's heirs.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Max Beckmann, 'Zandvoort Beach Cafe,' 1934 The watercolor by the Jewish painter Max Beckmann entered Gurlitt's collection only in 1945. Held by the allied occupation forces at the Central Collecting Point in Wiesbaden from 1945-1950, it was returned to Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1950. Before working for the Nazi regime, Gurlitt had collected and exhibited modern art, curating Beckmann's last exhibition in 1936 before the artist fled Germany.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Otto Griebel, 'Veiled Woman,' 1926 This work was owned by lawyer and art collector Fritz Salo Glaser. Artists of Dresden's avant-garde scene were his guests in the 1920s — as was the young Hildebrand Gurlitt. It is not known how Gurlitt came to possess the painting. It was confiscated in 1945 and later returned. Of Jewish heritage, Glaser only narrowly avoided deportation to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in 1945.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Claude Monet, 'Waterloo Bridge,' 1903 This painting by the famous impressionist is not suspected to have been looted. The artist sold it to the Durand Ruel Gallery in 1907. The Jewish art merchant and publisher Paul Cassirer is said to have given it to Marie Gurlitt as a present, and she left it to her son Hildebrand Gurlitt in 1923.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Thomas Couture, 'Portrait of a Seated Young Woman,' 1850 A short handwritten note allowed provenance researchers to identify this work by the French painter as a looted work of art. The picture was seized from the collection of Jewish politician and resistance leader Georges Mandel, who was executed by French fascists near Paris in 1944. German Culture Minister Monika Grütters (right) handed over the work to Mandel's heirs in January 2019.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Paul Signac, 'Quai de Clichy,' 1887 The activist group Provenance Research Gurlitt identified this painting by French neo-impressionist Paul Signac as stolen Jewish property in October 2018. Gaston Prosper Levy fled Nazi-occupied France in 1940. Occupying soldiers are believed to have looted his art collection shortly before his escape. The painting was returned to Levy's family in 2019.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Auguste Rodin, 'Crouching Woman,' approx. 1882 Hildebrand Gurlitt must have acquired this work by the French sculptor between 1940 and 1945. Previously belonging to the Frenchman Eugene Rudier, it entered circulation in 1919 at an auction by Octave Henri Marie Mirbeau, who is said to have received it as a present from the artist.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Albrecht Dürer, Knight, Death and Devil, 1513 This copper engraving by Albrecht Dürer once belonged to the Falkeisen-Huber Gallery in Basel. It is not known how it got there or how long it was there however. In 2012 the engraving turned up in Cornelius Gurlitt's collection. "Old masters" like Dürer were very important to the National Socialists' view of art and were often exploited for propaganda.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Edvard Munch, 'Ashes II,' 1899 The provenance of this drawing is completely unknown. It is certain, however, that Hitler considered Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's work "degenerate art." Some 82 pieces by Munch were confiscated in German museums in 1937.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove Francois Boucher, 'Male Nude,' undated Hitler venerated 18th-century French painting. He secured exceptional paintings for his own collection by targeting the collection of the Rothschild Family after the annexation of Austria. Hildebrand Gurlitt supplemented them with drawings by renowned French painters. He acquired this work by Boucher from a Parisian art merchant in 1942.

Gurlitt Collection: Germany's most infamous Nazi-looted art trove In Gurlitt's apartment Cornelius Gurlitt hoarded the sculpture along with many other artworks for decades in his Munich apartment. Before his death in 2014, he consented to have his stocks researched and — should they include articles of stolen art — have them returned to their rightful owners in accordance with the Washington Principles on Nazi-looted art.



In order to solve the case, a task force was set up at the time and the online database "Lost Art" was created to help former owners and their heirs to track their cultural property that was looted as a result of Nazi persecution.

The search for Nazi-looted art has been an important concern for decades, not only in Germany but also in many European countries and in the USA: In 1998, 45 countries signed the "Washington Principles on Nazi-Confiscated Art," which lists guidelines on the restitution of such works.

The Benin Bronzes and colonial-looted art

Meanwhile, Felicity Bodenstein points out that the focus is no longer only on Nazi-looted art, but also on "objects that are described as ethnographic or non-European."

The most prominent example in this context are the Benin Bronzes from present-day Nigeria.

The German Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation has the second largest collection of these priceless cultural objects, which were looted from the royal palace in Benin City by British soldiers in 1897 and subsequently sold on the European art market.

In 1897, British troops burned and plundered the Royal Palace in Benin City. Here some of them pose with their loot

In early 2021, Germany agreed to restitute important pieces from its collection to Nigeria, starting in 2022. But it was a protracted process.

There were already restitution claims from Nigeria in the 1970s. The debate was reignited following the construction of the controversial Berlin Humboldt Forum museum, which opened in September 2021 and where the Benin Bronzes will also be exhibited before their return.

Felicity Bodenstein is part of the "Digital Benin" working group, which is researching the origin of the bronzes. They want to find out who are the rightful owners of these pieces. The goal is to "centrally collect the data of all the cultural assets stolen in Benin City in 1897," the researcher told DW. "Working with our Nigerian partners, it became clear that there was a need to provide easier access to information related to these objects."

Watch video 03:45 Debate over Benin bronzes gains momentum in Germany

There are often few or no archive notes documenting how cultural assets were acquired in the colonial context. "The British troops obviously did not keep lists of what they took with them. Many items were also taken as personal booty by individual military personnel," says Bodenstein. And since they were well aware of their wrongdoing, they had even less reasons to keep track of their acquisitions, she adds.

Cooperation with partners from the countries which now own the works and those from where the works were looted is therefore essential to be able to identify the works in the first place. Photos contribute to creating this database.

Improving provenance research is one thing; the actual restitution of works is another.

Germany has meanwhile expressed its will to come to terms with its colonial past and, where possible, return items from its museums' collections that have been unfairly obtained. However, unlike Austria, Germany does not yet have a mandatory restitution law.

The Day of Provenance Research has been observed annually since 2019; more than 95 cultural institutions in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland and the USA will be observing it this year. In Germany it is of particular importance as it is an attempt to draw more attention to the origin of cultural assets and to increase public awareness as to how those works landed in the country's museums.

This article was originally written in German.