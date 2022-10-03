 How museums are combating the energy crisis | Arts | DW | 07.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

How museums are combating the energy crisis

Museums in Europe are bracing themselves for gas shortages and high energy prices. Politicians are promising help, but how bad will it get?

'Anti War Drawings, 2022': an artwork hanging on the museum Fridericianum

'Anti War Drawings, 2022': an artwork by Dan Perjovschi hanging on a museum in Kassel

In Strasbourg, France, museum visitors are now facing closed doors more frequently. The city's nine museums are now closed two days of the week. Like many of France's cultural institutions, they're following President Emanuel Macron's call to save resources.

Meanwhile, Paula Orell, director of the Contemporary Visual Arts Network for England (CVAN), warns of a "new state of emergency" for the already pandemic-weakened British museums. The London-based network lists the consequences of the energy crisis triggered by Russia's Ukraine invasion in a database.

In Germany, too, a crisis scenario is looming — and those involved in the country's museums, as well as politicians and the general public, are worried. The greatest concern is the exorbitant rise in energy costs. Gas could triple in price, and electricity could double in price, according to a recent DW interview with the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, which is responsible for some of Berlin's major museums. Furthermore, inflation is causing materials, transport and labor costs to skyrocket.

In light of such figures, Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth warns of a "cultural recession," a decline in cultural activities. "Museums, theaters, cinemas and concert halls are energizing places of education, encounter, social warmth and community," the Green Party politician said. For this reason, she feels such institutions must be kept open over the winter and supported as "anchors of democracy."

Ina Brandes, chairwoman of the Conference of Culture Ministers, expressed a similar view. However, the arts and culture industry must also make a "noticeable contribution to saving energy," she added.

A person wearing gloves is hidden by a Dürer painting they are holding and showing to the camera.

Are cultural assets like this painting in danger if the air humidity is no longer optimally adjusted?

Political help on the way?

What Germany's arts and culture industry can expect from politicians is becoming apparent after the most recent discussions between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of government of the federal states. The agreement drawn up after their talks mentions aid for the cultural sector in two places.

Firstly, funding will be set aside in 2023 to provide targeted assistance to cultural institutions.

Secondly, federal and state governments will discuss additional measures for the culture industry should they become necessary.

While the German Cultural Council welcomes the resolutions, it is nevertheless still sounding the alarm.

Museum exhibits are in danger if there are energy shortages, warns the German Cultural Council managing director Olaf Zimmermann. There are not enough air-conditioned storage spaces to protect all the works. In an emergency, he says, people will have to consider which artworks they really want to protect. "What is missing is prioritization," Zimmermann said in an interview with German newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung.

Meanwhile, as an energy-saving emergency measure, the German Museums Association advises museums to use "extended climate corridors." In other words, instead of setting specific temperatures, there should be a temperature range that is considered acceptable, Sina Hermann, project manager for climate protection and sustainability at the German Museums Association, told DW. However, she adds, an optimal climate range depends on the collection in question and must be decided on by the museum's conservators.

a hand holding two 50 euro bills next to a gas meter.

Amid the crisis and rising gas and electricity costs, museums also need to save energy

An energy-saving pioneer in Stuttgart

Whether it includes light-sensitive graphics or heat-sensitive paintings, each exhibit requires its own unique temperature conditions.

Museums must therefore regulate the humidity and temperature of their rooms, which of course requires energy.

For many years, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) set out guidelines that museums were required to follow. A room, for example, should have a 50% humidity level and a temperature of 20° Celsius (68°F). "Many museums have not questioned the standard values until now," says Sina Hermann.

By March 2023, the German Museums Association aims to provide museums with energy guidelines.

The Staatsgalerie Stuttgart is a pioneer in energy and environmental management. Since 2016, the museum with its collection of 400,000 exhibits has been reducing its energy consumption. The museum's old building has been renovated for energy efficiency; nighttime outdoor lighting has been switched off; lamps have been fitted with energy-saving light-emitting diodes; and the hot water for the staff has been turned off. "We have reached all our energy-saving goals so far," says museum spokesman Georg Rotha.

Other exhibition venues have also developed ideas for sustainable museum management. The Städel Museum in Frankfurt, for example, heats and cools parts of its exhibition rooms with a geothermal system instead of using gas. Similarly, the Museum Fridericianum in Kassel and the Kunsthalle Bremen also use geothermal energy in lieu of gas.

Stefan Simon, head of the Rathgen Laboratory at the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation in Berlin, is an expert on saving energy in museums. He is particularly critical of new museum buildings: "The more recent the construction date, the more modern the museum, the higher the energy consumption, the more extensive the technology."

This cannot continue, Simon said in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk. He notes: "Cultural assets are not lost because the relative humidity is set incorrectly in museums, but because there's a fire, because of a natural disaster, or because of a war, like the one we're experiencing in Ukraine at the moment."

 

This article was translated from German by Sarah Hucal.

Related content

03.10.2022 *** Ein Besucher des Bürgerfestes zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit trägt auf dem Domplatz eine Mütze in den Farben Schwarz, Rot und Gold. In der Thüringer Landeshauptstadt finden die zentralen Feierlichkeiten zum Tag der Deutschen Einheit statt.

German reunification: Politicians strike somber tone on anniversary 03.10.2022

Germany's top politicians gathered in the city of Erfurt to call for solidarity amidst multiple crises as the country commemorated the day the former West and East Germany were reunified.

Energy costs. A general view of a household energy bill displayed on a mobile phone held next to a gas hob. Families across Great Britain will find out on Friday how tough energy bills will be this winter but they may have to wait to discover what the Government will do to help Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022. Around 24 million households are set to be told that their energy bills will rise by around 80% from the start of October. The average household will pay somewhere between £3,550 to £3,600 according to predictions from consultancies Cornwall Insight and Auxilione. This is approximately £2,300 more than a year earlier. It is likely to be a nervous wait between Friday when Ofgem announces the new cap and September 5, when the new prime minister takes office. See PA story POLITICS CostofLiving. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:68468775

Forget Putin, EU energy hopes hinge on a mild winter 27.09.2022

The EU plans to replace the bulk of Russian gas imports by the end of the year. But despite its reserves filling up quickly, the bloc's chances of avoiding energy shortages could depend on the severity of the winter.

Die Siegessäule wird mit Einbruch der Dunkelheit nicht mehr beleuchtet. Damit will das Land Energie sparen - eine der Folgen des Krieges in der Ukraine. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Energy crisis: German cities turn out the lights 12.09.2022

German cities are turning off some lights at night, which not only saves money and electricity but benefits human health, the climate and biodiversity. Why we might benefit from darker cities.