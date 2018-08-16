 How Germany is depicted in video games | Digital Culture | DW | 22.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Digital Culture

How Germany is depicted in video games

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market but it rarely turns up as a backdrop for video games. That was clear once again at the Gamescom fair. But there's hope. Indie developers are showing what's possible.

  • Screen shot of the game Trüberbrook (btf)

    Video games set in Germany

    Trüberbrook (2019)

    The game Trüberbrook, produced by the small btf studio in Cologne, is set in rural Germany in the 1960s. Tannhauser, a student from the US, lands in a village called Trüberbrook, where he experiences a series of mysterious events. The game doesn't skimp on references to German cultural history, including Goethe's Gretchen.

  • Screen shot, video game Through The Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

    Video games set in Germany

    Through the Darkest of Times (2019)

    Berlin, 1933. Resistance fighters are plotting against the Nazis. Despite its simple visual style, the strategy game Through the Darkest of Times is an engaging one, as a player's decisions truly influence the story. The group of partisans is fictitious, but everything else in the game is inspired by actual events during the Third Reich.

  • Screen shot, video game All Walls Must Fall (inbetweengames)

    Video games set in Germany

    All Walls Must Fall (2018)

    The secret agent thriller All Walls Must Fall takes place in an alternate future version of Berlin. The year is 2089, but the Cold War never ended. The player is a spy trying to prevent a nuclear attack while flirting his way through the booming techno beats of Berlin's club scene. Despite the compelling setting, the game wasn't a hit. Consequently, the small studio inbetweengames had to close.

  • Screen shot from the video game Call of Duty WWII. (Sledgehammer Games)

    Video games set in Germany

    Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

    War games are a genre of their own; World War I and II are particularly popular among game developers. In Call of Duty: WWII, a player can for instance wander through the city of Aachen and fight the Nazis. The Holocaust is usually not part of the narrative of shooter games like this. The point is rather to offer quick action, with clear identification of friend and foe.

  • Screen shot, game Emergecy 2017 (Deep Silver)

    Video games set in Germany

    Emergency 2017 (2016)

    The Emergency series has existed since 1998. In these rescue simulation games, the player sends firefighters, paramedics and police in reaction to the something happening on the scene, whether in Cologne, Munich, Berlin or Hamburg. For instance, here someone is lying unconscious near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate while fireworks mark the New Year.

  • Screen shot, video game No One Lives Forever (Monolith Production)

    Video games set in Germany

    No One Lives Forever (2000)

    James Bond could have been the godfather of the first-person shooter game No One Lives Forever, set in the 60s. The player takes on the role of secret agent Cate Archer, whose assignment is to infiltrate a terrorist organization. To do that, she travels through Germany, including East Berlin, Hamburg, the North Sea and the Alps.

  • Screen shot of the video game The beast within (Sierra On-Line)

    Video games set in Germany

    Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within (1995)

    With werewolves on the loose and enigmatic murders taking place, a small town in Bavaria is in turmoil. The mystery writer Gabriel Knight is called in for help and investigates in localities including Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle, Altötting and the Bavarian forest. The adventure game was released by the now defunct US game developer Sierra On-Line.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (eg)


  • Screen shot of the game Trüberbrook (btf)

    Video games set in Germany

    Trüberbrook (2019)

    The game Trüberbrook, produced by the small btf studio in Cologne, is set in rural Germany in the 1960s. Tannhauser, a student from the US, lands in a village called Trüberbrook, where he experiences a series of mysterious events. The game doesn't skimp on references to German cultural history, including Goethe's Gretchen.

  • Screen shot, video game Through The Darkest of Times (Paintbucket Games)

    Video games set in Germany

    Through the Darkest of Times (2019)

    Berlin, 1933. Resistance fighters are plotting against the Nazis. Despite its simple visual style, the strategy game Through the Darkest of Times is an engaging one, as a player's decisions truly influence the story. The group of partisans is fictitious, but everything else in the game is inspired by actual events during the Third Reich.

  • Screen shot, video game All Walls Must Fall (inbetweengames)

    Video games set in Germany

    All Walls Must Fall (2018)

    The secret agent thriller All Walls Must Fall takes place in an alternate future version of Berlin. The year is 2089, but the Cold War never ended. The player is a spy trying to prevent a nuclear attack while flirting his way through the booming techno beats of Berlin's club scene. Despite the compelling setting, the game wasn't a hit. Consequently, the small studio inbetweengames had to close.

  • Screen shot from the video game Call of Duty WWII. (Sledgehammer Games)

    Video games set in Germany

    Call of Duty: WWII (2017)

    War games are a genre of their own; World War I and II are particularly popular among game developers. In Call of Duty: WWII, a player can for instance wander through the city of Aachen and fight the Nazis. The Holocaust is usually not part of the narrative of shooter games like this. The point is rather to offer quick action, with clear identification of friend and foe.

  • Screen shot, game Emergecy 2017 (Deep Silver)

    Video games set in Germany

    Emergency 2017 (2016)

    The Emergency series has existed since 1998. In these rescue simulation games, the player sends firefighters, paramedics and police in reaction to the something happening on the scene, whether in Cologne, Munich, Berlin or Hamburg. For instance, here someone is lying unconscious near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate while fireworks mark the New Year.

  • Screen shot, video game No One Lives Forever (Monolith Production)

    Video games set in Germany

    No One Lives Forever (2000)

    James Bond could have been the godfather of the first-person shooter game No One Lives Forever, set in the 60s. The player takes on the role of secret agent Cate Archer, whose assignment is to infiltrate a terrorist organization. To do that, she travels through Germany, including East Berlin, Hamburg, the North Sea and the Alps.

  • Screen shot of the video game The beast within (Sierra On-Line)

    Video games set in Germany

    Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within (1995)

    With werewolves on the loose and enigmatic murders taking place, a small town in Bavaria is in turmoil. The mystery writer Gabriel Knight is called in for help and investigates in localities including Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle, Altötting and the Bavarian forest. The adventure game was released by the now defunct US game developer Sierra On-Line.

    Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider (eg)


If one knew Germany only through video games, this would be the scene: empty, destroyed cities, burning tanks on the streets, innumerable soldiers in SS or Wehrmacht uniforms. On PCs and consoles, World War II never ended.

"World war-shooters are an established genre," says Andreas Lange, director of Berlin's Computer Game Museum. "People all over the world can connect with the subject." Games with a German connection therefore transmit "primarily a World War image."

Are gamers interested in Germany?

A number of successful open-world games are set in American cities (including the Grand Theft Auto series) or in London, Paris (the Assassin's Creed series) or Tokyo (Yakuza series). An open-world game turns the player loose on a world where he can move about freely.

No such game exists in a German urban setting to date. "I think games are a global medium, and foreign developers find it difficult to imagine that a game set in Germany could be internationally successful," explains Andreas Lange.

Then there are the gamers' expectations. If Germany is on the package, many want to experience a World War scenario, says Lange. But fantasy or future scenarios give developers much more creative leeway.

German culture in fantasy worlds

This is the very reason why people don't want to play games set in real worlds. "The exciting thing about games is that they create space for fantasy worlds," says Felix Falk, managing director of the "game" Trade Association.

That makes seeing German culture reflected in fantasy worlds all the more interesting.

The shooter Spec Ops: The Line from Yager Development, a German games studio, doesn't have Germany as a backdrop but tells a story with the horrors of war and soldiers' inner conflicts front and center. That, says Falk, is a very German narrative, novel to the genre and making this perhaps the world's first antiwar game.

Germany is the world's fifth largest gaming market in terms of sales, after the US, China, Japan and South Korea. Yet the truly big games are import articles here. "Other countries recognized the potential of the gaming sector earlier," says Felix Falk.

VR technologies, artificial intelligence and 3-D techniques are currently being employed in a wide range of fields. "Games are aggressively promoted in Canada, England and France, and game production costs up to 30 percent less there than in Germany." Having acknowledged the need, the German government now wants to subsidize game development, with the sum of grants to be decided in the autumn.

At Gamescom 2018, Felix Falk stands before a colorful drawing reading Heart of Gaming (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/Krick)

Managing director of the "game" trade association: Felix Falk at the opening of Gamescom 2018

Unusual setting: a remote part of Germany

Trüberbrook demonstrates that a game can be set in Germany without any references to Nazis. The setting is the fictive, sleepy village of Trüberbrook, tucked away somewhere in the German countryside in the 1960s.

Hans Tannhauser, an American, finds himself there having studied quantum physics and won the trip without being able to recall having ever participated in a competition. As Tannhauser, the gamer calmly moves up through the levels, solves problems and clicks through dialogues with all kinds of crazy characters in order to, of course, finally save the world.

The game is chock-full of references to German cultural history: Tannhauser (the name sounds like the opera by Richard Wagner) meets Gretchen (familiar from Goethe's Faust) and talks to a computer named Barbarossa (an emperor of the Holy Roman Empire). Gags like this — gamers call them "Easter eggs" — were deliberately built in to enrich the gaming world, says Trüberbrook's developer Florian Köhne.

Produced for the international market, the game's soundtrack is completely in German and English. The characters all speak English but with a German accent (except for Tannhauser). That's no coincidence either. "We wanted to create an exotic world for people outside Germany," explains Köhne.

Like Scandinavian TV series that convey a certain exoticism and take viewers to places they haven't seen on television yet, this could work for video games too, developers hope. Trüberbrook is scheduled for release in early 2019.

Resistance without weapons

Less idyllic and more emotionally penetrating is Through the Darkest of Times by the Berlin two-man studio Paintbucket Games. Though it won't be released before 2019, the game is already known throughout Germany as the first in a local setting, available to children age 12 and older, to show swastikas.

A recent decision of the German agency in charge of setting the minimum ages for video games made that possible.

Screen shot of the video game Through The Darkest Times (Paintbucket Games)

In the game Through the Darkest of Times, the player becomes a fighter in the resistance

More interesting than the swastika debate is the game itself. The player leads a resistance cell in Berlin during the Third Reich.

Despite the simple appearance with a spectrum of colors reduced to black and grey with some red accents and many text blurbs, the game spanning the period from 1933 to 1945 is captivating. "We're surprised over and over again by the intensity of experiences many people have," says Sebastian Schulz, one of the two developers.

Through the Darkest of Times is an anti-fascist game that skirts neither everyday life in Nazi Germany, harassment by the SS nor the Holocaust. "We're game developers, but we're also political people and want to make political statements," says Schulz.

Stories that actually happened

"Creating a game like this feels perfectly right at this point in time, and we just wanted to tell a different story," adds Schulz.

After doing things like printing and distributing leaflets, recruiting supporters and raising money, the characters congregate at a big table. If someone is missing, you know that they were arrested and imprisoned for being a resister. It's an image that makes the user shudder.

"We try to implement stories that actually happened. If you look at the stories, you're struck by how often in the past people actually had the chance to take a different turn. That's the interesting thing. So now we're putting the gamer in a situation where he has to make decisions," says Schulz.

Because the game incorporates a lot of text, the developers want to make it available to users in a range of countries. Versions in English, German, Spanish and French are planned, and in Italian, Polish and Russian at a later date.

DW recommends

Germany's confusing rules on swastikas and Nazi symbols

Illegally displaying Nazi symbols in Germany can be punished by three years in jail. The ban broadly exempts art, but which works are allowed to show swastikas, SS sig runes and such is often more a matter of the medium. (14.08.2018)  

Compulsive gaming recognized as disease by WHO

The World Health Organization has included addiction to video games in its list of mental health conditions. The move will help with diagnosis and treatment options for health-care professionals. (18.06.2018)  

How Lara Croft has evolved over the years

Are video games sexist? One thing's certain: the gamer scene is longing for more female characters — and Lara Croft's character and body has changed incredibly since the first "Tomb Raider" in 1996. (15.03.2018)  

Pokemon Go fans descend upon German park for two-day gaming event

Thousands of Pokemon Go lovers flocked to the German city of Dortmund to take part in a two-day event in the city's Westfalen Park. The event got off to a rocky start when numerous players experienced reception issues. (01.07.2018)  

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many. (22.08.2018)  

10 groundbreaking video games

Computer games are a matter of life and death — and everything in between. Every year thousands of new games compete for players' attention, but only a select few have really changed the gaming landscape over the years. (13.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Thousands flock to Gamescom 2018  

Games: Art or time wasters?  

Related content

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII

Video games set in Germany 22.08.2018

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.

Computer games go to school in Indonesia 20.08.2018

As eSports make an official debut at the Asian Games, a high school in the Indonesian capital Jakarta is putting video gaming on the curriculum. School officials say eSports are good for students' communication, problem solving and teamwork skills.

Deutschland Köln Gamescom 2018

Thousands flock to Gamescom 2018 21.08.2018

The world's largest event for computer and video games is underway in Cologne. DW's Paul-Christian Britz takes a deep breath and dives into the latest gaming trends at Gamescom.

Advertisement

Film

building, audience, piano player and outdoor screen (Thilo Beu, Bonn)

Bonn hosts 34th Silent Film Festival

The silent movie era lasted just three and a half decades, giving way to the "talkies." Even so, many of those inaudible black and white classics, showing at the Silent Film Festival Bonn, have lost none of their appeal. 

News

British author V.S. Naipaul

Nobel Prize-winning author V. S. Naipaul dies at 85

V.S. Naipaul, the Nobel Prize-winning British author who analyzed postcolonialism, has died in London. The Trinidad-born son of an Indian civil servant and Oxford graduate wrote the best-seller A House for Mr. Biswas. 

Music

2018 MTV Video Music Awards (Getty Images/M. Eisman)

Power women rule at the MTV Awards

Camila Cabello and Cardi B were the big winners at the MTV Music Awards. But an old friend stole the show, and she was celebrated by the audience like a pioneer: J.Lo is back. 

Arts.21

Arts.21 - The Cultural Magazine  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel Call of Duty WWII (Sledgehammer Games)

Video games set in Germany

With the Gamescom underway in Cologne through August 25, here's an exploration of video games set in Germany. There aren't that many.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  