How Do Toxic Tire Wear Particles Wind up in our Produce?

Much of the microplastic in our environment is from tire wear particles.

Image: HR

If they get washed into the sewers, they can end up in the sewage sludge used to fertilize crops. Research shows that plants absorb the particles. Does that pose a health risk?

Image: SRF

How much microplastic is in waterbodies?

A Swiss scientist and yachtsman collects samples from the world's oceans, seas and rivers to find out how much microplastic is floating around in them. He's developing methods to determine the exact amounts and standardize these measurements.

Image: SRF

What is plastic made of?

Depending on its composition, plastic can have many different properties, and take on almost any shape or form. But why does it take so long to break down?

Image: SRF

A new chemical process facilitates plastic recycling

Plastic can only be recycled when it's all of the same kind. Yet most packaging is comprised of mixed plastics which must first be separated from one another and sorted. Could a new process called chemical recycling make that job easier?

Image: DW

What are forever chemicals and how harmful are they?

Due to their water- and fat-repellent properties, PFAS can be found in many products. Yet these forever chemicals can be highly toxic. In the US, they've been phased out of all fast-food wrappers and packaging.

Image: BR

Can PFAS be washed out of contaminated soil?

PFAS aren't found in nature, they're concocted in labs. Often highly toxic, these compounds don't break down for centuries. Once in the ground, these forever chemicals are almost impossible to get out again. There is a way, though: soil washing.

