How Climate Change Impacts Water

Water is a fundamental element on earth and plays a key role in balancing ecosystems. It's also one of the main indicators of climate change, with glaciers melting and coastal regions threatened by rising sea levels.
Snowfall in the Himalayas
In the Kashmir region, higher average temperatures have changed snowfall patterns - resulting in crop damage. There's also less meltwater coming from the Himalayan glaciers, which is impacting the region’s water supply.
Global water crisis
Globally 4 billion people experience water scarcity at least one month of the year. The problem is worsening, exacerbated in part by economic and political decisions. What can be done to tackle the problem?
Flooding in Indonesia
People on Indonesia’s Java Island are struggling with rising sea levels. At the same time the land they live on is sinking, because too much groundwater is being extracted. Many villagers are abandoning their homes.
Climate education for kids in India
Environmental education is mandatory in Indian schools. But it can be a dry subject. But there are ways to make it more appealing and promote environmental awareness among children and teens.
