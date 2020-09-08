How Climate Change Impacts Water

Snowfall in the Himalayas

In the Kashmir region, higher average temperatures have changed snowfall patterns - resulting in crop damage. There's also less meltwater coming from the Himalayan glaciers, which is impacting the region’s water supply.

Global water crisis

Globally 4 billion people experience water scarcity at least one month of the year. The problem is worsening, exacerbated in part by economic and political decisions. What can be done to tackle the problem?

Flooding in Indonesia

People on Indonesia’s Java Island are struggling with rising sea levels. At the same time the land they live on is sinking, because too much groundwater is being extracted. Many villagers are abandoning their homes.

Climate education for kids in India

Environmental education is mandatory in Indian schools. But it can be a dry subject. But there are ways to make it more appealing and promote environmental awareness among children and teens.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 28.01.2022 – 15:30 UTC

FRI 28.01.2022 – 22:30 UTC

MON 31.01.2022 – 02:02 UTC

MON 31.01.2022 – 12:30 UTC

TUE 01.02.2022 – 05:30 UTC

WED 02.02.2022 – 08:30 UTC

THU 03.02.2022 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

WED 02.02.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3