 How Climate Change Impacts Water | Eco India | DW | 28.01.2022

Eco India

How Climate Change Impacts Water

Water is a fundamental element on earth and plays a key role in balancing ecosystems. It's also one of the main indicators of climate change, with glaciers melting and coastal regions threatened by rising sea levels.

DW Sendung Eco India 171 Snow 1

Snowfall in the Himalayas

In the Kashmir region, higher average temperatures have changed snowfall patterns - resulting in crop damage. There's also less meltwater coming from the Himalayan glaciers, which is impacting the region’s water supply.

 

DW Sendung Eco India 171 Water

Global water crisis

Globally 4 billion people experience water scarcity at least one month of the year. The problem is worsening, exacerbated in part by economic and political decisions. What can be done to tackle the problem?

 

DW Sendung Eco India 171 Indo 2

Flooding in Indonesia

People on Indonesia’s Java Island are struggling with rising sea levels. At the same time the land they live on is sinking, because too much groundwater is being extracted. Many villagers are abandoning their homes.

 

DW Sendung Eco India 171 Climate Edu 2

Climate education for kids in India

Environmental education is mandatory in Indian schools. But it can be a dry subject. But there are ways to make it more appealing and promote environmental awareness among children and teens.

 

 

