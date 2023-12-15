How can Volcanic Eruptions be Predicted?

Volcanic eruptions are part and parcel of Earth's history. Some eruptions have a global impact. What causes magma to rise to the surface? How can eruptions be predicted?

Researchers are working to better understand when and how a volcano blows its top.

Image: kamchatka/YAY Images/IMAGO

Magma mysteries – How volcanos erupt

Molten and semi-molten magma flows under the Earth's surface, hidden from our view. But researchers can simulate its formation in the laboratory to study and better understand how magma behaves.

Image: Felice De Martino/Italy Photo Press/IMAGO

The enormous supervolcano that’s hidden from sight

The Campi Flegrei west of Naples in Italy is a caldera -- a cauldron-like hollow -- that spans more than 150 square kilometers. The area has a lot of seismic activity and the floor of the caldera is rising, triggering concerns that it might erupt.

Image: Giuseppe Di Stefano/AP Photo/picture alliance

Simulated eruptions - Explosions in the laboratory

When does a volcano explode? And when does it erupt more gently, without an explosion? It's a question volcanologists are seeking to answer. No one can look inside a volcanic vent. But laboratory experiments can show how magma erupts and explodes.

Image: picture alliance/AP/Iwan Setiyawan

Tambora 1815 – Super explosion with global impact

1816 became known in Europe as the "Year Without a Summer". The year before, Indonesia’s Mount Tambora had erupted in a huge explosion. Ash from the volcano darkened skies around the globe, resulting in failed harvests, famine and epidemics.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 16.12.2023 – 03:30 UTC

SAT 16.12.2023 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 16.12.2023 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 17.12.2023 – 21:30 UTC

MON 18.12.2023 – 05:30 UTC

MON 18.12.2023 – 14:30 UTC

MON 18.12.2023 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 19.12.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 16.12.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3