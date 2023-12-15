How can Volcanic Eruptions be Predicted?
Researchers are working to better understand when and how a volcano blows its top.
Magma mysteries – How volcanos erupt
Molten and semi-molten magma flows under the Earth's surface, hidden from our view. But researchers can simulate its formation in the laboratory to study and better understand how magma behaves.
The enormous supervolcano that’s hidden from sight
The Campi Flegrei west of Naples in Italy is a caldera -- a cauldron-like hollow -- that spans more than 150 square kilometers. The area has a lot of seismic activity and the floor of the caldera is rising, triggering concerns that it might erupt.
Simulated eruptions - Explosions in the laboratory
When does a volcano explode? And when does it erupt more gently, without an explosion? It's a question volcanologists are seeking to answer. No one can look inside a volcanic vent. But laboratory experiments can show how magma erupts and explodes.
Tambora 1815 – Super explosion with global impact
1816 became known in Europe as the "Year Without a Summer". The year before, Indonesia’s Mount Tambora had erupted in a huge explosion. Ash from the volcano darkened skies around the globe, resulting in failed harvests, famine and epidemics.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 16.12.2023 – 03:30 UTC
SAT 16.12.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 16.12.2023 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 17.12.2023 – 21:30 UTC
MON 18.12.2023 – 05:30 UTC
MON 18.12.2023 – 14:30 UTC
MON 18.12.2023 – 22:30 UTC
TUE 19.12.2023 – 10:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
SAT 16.12.2023 – 07:30 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3