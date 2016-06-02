How Africa could earn billions in unpaid taxes

African countries miss out on vast sums of taxpayers' money yearly due to a lack of logistical support for business transactions and monitoring opportunities.

The real dilemma is that the informal sector employs most of Africa's working population in the markets, agriculture, handicrafts, construction and transportation.

Moreover, most small, self-employed businesses are not registered — they pay neither taxes nor social security contributions.

The informal sector employs the majority of Africans

Yet the unrecorded tax revenues could significantly improve health and education, expand infrastructure, and other urgently needed development projects in African countries.

According to the International Labor Organization (ILO), 2 billion people work in the informal economy globally. In Africa, 85.5% of employment is informal.

The World Bank puts the so-called informal economy in sub-Saharan Africa at an even higher figure — a staggering 90%. It contributes 40% to the gross national product.

In this situation, the traditional tax system is neither efficient nor fair, according to the World Bank.

Formalizing the informal sector

Professor John Gartchie Gatsi, a finance and economy lecturer at Cape Coast University in Ghana, is counting on greater integration of the informal market.

"If we increase the size of the informal sector and formalize it through various political measures, we will gradually transfer some of it to the formal sector, and citizens will have to pay taxes as normal," Gatsi told DW.

But there are still some hurdles to overcome along the way. "We have recognized the importance of digitization, of automating systems, but we have not implemented them consistently."

Ghana, he said, has also developed national identification systems, as have many African countries.

But instead of taking a cue from countries like Germany or Sweden, Ghana is solely using personal identification numbers to determine who is a citizen and can vote.

On the other hand, European governments use this identification system to link economic activities to create more transparency.

Ghana, Gatsi noted, has partially overcome this gap by linking mobile phone SIM cards to their respective national identification numbers.

The idea behind it is to combine mobile payment options with this personal data — Rwanda, Tanzania, and Kenya already use such a system that results in greater clarity about money flows.

But according to Gatsi, the systems must become more efficient and less costly.

Stricter laws needed

Identity documents could be made even more useful, Gatsi argued. "When people need government benefits, they have to provide their ID, which shows records of how much they earned from a particular project and whether or not they paid taxes on it."

It could also be linked to the repayment of outstanding debts.

In addition, the economist recommends a law that would make those who make payments to informal parties liable for taxes.

However, there is often a lack of political will, partly because of concerns about losing potential voters.

According to Paul Melly, Africa expert at the London-based think tank Chatham House, a combination of political commitment at the top level, structural reforms in the administration, and public relations work, has improved the collection of local taxes in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.

For him, a non-bureaucratic approach to collecting taxes is essential to offer a simple solution and incentives, even for informal workers.

A study by the Afrobarometer shows that most Africans don't approve of how their governments spend taxes

Simplifying tax payment

"The best way to do that is through a mix of decisive enforcement on big earners and simple online payment mechanisms that allow people to pay taxes without fear of losing their money," Melly told DW.

There is also a need for better ways to measure the amount of tax owed quickly and keep bureaucracy in check.

Melly said that one other reason for African taxpayers' reluctance is the assumption that the tax does not bring them benefits.

Kenyan economist James Shikwati affirmed this perception, saying many people believe that [African] governments receive money from abroad to support their operations. This, he said, leads to a lack of trust in government.

"Even if informal business people are willing to pay taxes, they believe the money will only end up in corrupt pockets," Shikwati told DW.

Analysts say unpaid tax revenues could help create employment for Africa's youth

Millions of dollars 'lost' in taxes

Shikwati cites a statement from the Kenya Revenue Authority that the state loses nearly $3 million (€2.8 million) in taxes annually from the informal sector.

If the government is interested, it should provide the necessary incentives so that actors in the informal sector find it worthwhile to pay taxes, Shikwati said.

Most Africans favor their governments raising taxes, according to a study conducted in 2019 by the pan-African polling institute Afrobarometer.

However, many Africans doubt that the tax burden in their country is fairly distributed.

In addition, only half believe their government uses tax revenues for the benefit of its citizens.

This article was translated from German