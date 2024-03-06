Houthi rebels claim deadly strike on cargo ship near Yemen

At least two people were reportedly killed in a Houthi missile strike on a Greek-owned ship near Yemen, marking the first fatalities since the attacks started.

A Houthi missile attack has left at least two people dead aboard the True Confidence, a Greek-owned cargo ship, near Yemen, according to US officials.

The US vowed to hold the rebels "accountable" and called on other governments to do the same.

The repeated attacks "have not just disrupted international commerce, not just disrupted the freedom of navigation in international waters, and not just endangered seafarers, but now tragically killed a number of them," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The Barbados-flagged True Confidence was struck about 50 nautical miles southwest of the Aden port, setting it ablaze and adrift, its Greek operator said.

The ship attacks have been going on for months, with the Iran-backed Houthi milita saying they were protesting Israel's actions in Gaza. But the latest attack marks the first time deaths were reported.

"Today, the Houthis have killed innocent civilians," a US defense official told the AFP news agency. He noted that the crew "reports at least two fatalities and six injured crew members and have abandoned the ship."

The Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack in the Gulf of Aden.

A spokesman for the rebel militia, Yehya Saree, said the ship's crew had ignored the rebels' warnings.