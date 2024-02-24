Red Sea: US, UK airstrikes target Iran-backed Houthis

Following an increase in attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, the US and British militaries conducted airstrikes on over a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen.

The United States and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes Saturday targeting Houthi rebels in Yemen in response to the group’s continued attacks in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

American and British fighter jets hit about 18 sites across multiple locations, targeting missiles, launchers, rockets, drones and unmanned surface and underwater vehicles.

This is the fourht time that the US and UK carry out joint operations against the Houthis since January 12.

But the US has been carrying out almost daily strikes to take out Houthi targets, including incoming missiles and drones aimed at ships, as well as weapon facilities.

The US fighter jets launched from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier, which is currently in the Red Sea.

