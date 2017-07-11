Hong Kong: Two activists plead guilty to illegal assembly

Two Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty on Tuesday to organizing or participating in an illegal assembly during anti-government protests in 2019.

Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung are both former members of the Hong Kong legislature. They are among nine prominent activists who were arrested in April last year, in what was seen as a move to crack down on dissent.

Seven others, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, pleaded not guilty.

Au had been charged with both organizing and participating in an illegal assembly and

Leung was charged with participating in an illegal assembly.

lc/rt (Reuters, AP)