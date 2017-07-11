Hong Kong: Police arrest 6 from online news outlet

Police in Hong Kong arrested six senior current and former staff members of an online media organization, the government said on Wednesday morning.

The six have been arrested for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications," the government added in a press release.

Hong Kong broadcaster TVB said the six are current or former staff from pro-democracy news website Stand News.

DW corresspondent Phoebe Kong said that officers of the Hong Kong police's national security department were searching the home Hong Kong Journalists Association chairman Ronson Chan's home.

Police were also searching the homes of Chan's colleagues from Stand News, according to Kong.

More to follow...

