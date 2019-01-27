 Holocaust-denying bishop loses case against German conviction | News | DW | 31.01.2019

News

Holocaust-denying bishop loses case against German conviction

Richard Williamson, who denied the use of Nazi Germany's gas chambers, argued his right to free speech was violated. But the European Court of Human Rights described his sentence as "very lenient."

Bischop Richard Williamson (gettyimages/AFP)

A Holocaust-denying former bishop from an ultra-traditionalist Catholic splinter group on Thursday lost a European rights case against a conviction in Germany.

Richard Williamson had been fined €1,800 ($2,066) for denying there were gas chambers in Nazi Germany's death camps in a 2008 interview with Swedish television carried out in Germany.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg rejected Williamson's rights case as "manifestly ill-founded," describing the sentence imposed on him as "very lenient." Originally,Williamson had been fined €10,000, but the amount was lowered following an appeal.

Watch video 03:13
Now live
03:13 mins.

Germans visit Holocaust survivors in volunteer program

Williamson claims free speech

Williamson, who is British, argued that the sentence, passed in 2013, violated his right to free expression and that Swedish rather than German law should have applied to the interview.

But the court said Williamson had clearly known his comment would cause concern not just in Sweden but worldwide, including in Germany, due to Germany's history, the fact that the pope at the time — Benedict XVI — was German, and the location of the interview,

When Williamson made the comments, he was a bishop in the ultra-traditionalist Catholic group the Society of Pius X.

The group is negotiating a reconciliation with the Vatican and expelled Williamson in 2012 for disobedience.

Watch video 03:31
Now live
03:31 mins.

Could new Polish law criminalize discussion of Holocaust?

law/rt (dpa, EPD, AFP)

