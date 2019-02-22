 Hijack attempt on Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh | News | DW | 24.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hijack attempt on Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested a man who tried to hijack a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane bound for Dubai. All passengers were removed from the plane safely in Chattogram.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/S. Ramany)

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the southeastern Bangladeshi city of Chattogram on Sunday after a man allegedly tried to hijack the aircraft.

Police said security forces stormed the plane and arrested the lone hijacking suspect. Airline officials said all passengers had safely exited the plane.

"We have successfully rescued everyone," said Air Vice Marshall Mofid.

Chattogram police commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said the suspect had been injured by gunfire.

The plane was en route to Dubai from Dhaka, with a stopover in Chattogram, when the incident took place on Sunday, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque said.

It made the emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong at 5:15 p.m. (1315 UTC).

"All 150 plus passengers are safe," Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan told French news agency AFP, adding that it was unclear what the man's intentions were.

"We think he is a suspected madman. He is saying that he has a bomb, but we are not sure," Hasan said.

  • Rescuers work at the site where a plane crashed in Durango

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Lucky in Durango

    Aeromexico flight 2431 was departing from Durango, Mexico on July 31, 2018 when it crashed. The plane, a Brazilian Embraer 190 was carrying more than 100 people. While there were injuries, everyone survived the crash.

  • Plane lands on the Hudson River

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Miracle on the Hudson

    When a flock of birds knocked out both engines of a US Airways jet on January 15, 2009, Captain Sully Sullenberger managed to put the plane down in the ice-cold waters of the Hudson River off Manhattan Island in New York. Everyone was saved and his heroism was celebrated in the movie Sully: Miracle on the Hudson, starring Tom Hanks.

  • Investigators and firefighters at the scene of the Air France flight 358 crash site at Pearson International Airport

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Toronto Miracle

    On August 2, 2005, an Air France Airbus A340 with 297 passengers and 12 crew members crashed as it was landing at Toronto's Pearson International Aiport in Canada during a heavy rainstorm. Twelve people sustained serious injuries. Even though two slides failed, the crew managed to evacuate everyone from the airport.

  • The wreckage of a Continental Airlines plane sits in a ravine

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    A good day in Denver

    On December 20, 2008, a Contiental Airlines Boeing 737 was attempting to take off from Denver International Airport. Crosswinds that gusted higher than expected, caused the plane to veer off the runway and crash into a ravine. Luckily, everyone walked away.

  • Pan American Flight 943 lands in the Pacific

    Plane crashes where everyone survived

    Pan Am Flight 6 ditches in the Pacific

    The Boeing 377 Stratocruiser flying between Honolulu and San Francisco on October 16, 1956 had to make an emergency water landing when two of its engines failed. There were 24 passengers and 7 crew. The captain successfully landed the airplane in the water and everyone survived.

    Author: Andy Valvur


law/jm (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia: 'Drunk passenger' hijacks Moscow-bound Aeroflot flight

An Aeroflot flight was forced to land in central Russia after a passenger tried to divert the flight to Afghanistan. Russian investigators described the man as "a drunk" who threatened the crew with weapons. (22.01.2019)  

Cyprus extradites Egyptian airline hijacker

Cyprus has extradited to Cairo an Egyptian who hijacked an airliner in 2016 and said he sought asylum to highlight Egypt's "fascist regime." Last year, the European Court of Human Rights delayed his handover. (19.08.2018)  

Frenchman jailed over hoax bomb call to delay plane in London

After realizing he was running late for his flight, a 47-year-old London librarian made a hoax bomb call to delay the plane. Police said the move was "quite ridiculous" following his appearance before court. (16.08.2018)  

Lufthansa's hijacked 'Landshut' plane returns to Germany

The German aircraft was hijacked by Palestinian militants in 1977 and taken to Somalia. The plane, which is a reminder of the so-called "German Autumn," will now be put on display at a museum in Friedrichshafen. (23.09.2017)  

Plane crashes where everyone survived

More often than not, plane crashes lead to tragic outcomes. But once in a while, the news is good and everyone survives. (01.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Frankreich Protest der Gelbwesten in Paris

Did anti-Semites infiltrate France's yellow vests? 20.02.2019

A Jewish human rights group has told DW that anti-Semites "hijacked" the yellow vest movement. Anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in France, a development the government has linked with the protests.

Russland Moskau kämpft gegen Schneemassen

Russia: 'Drunk passenger' hijacks Moscow-bound Aeroflot flight 22.01.2019

An Aeroflot flight was forced to land in central Russia after a passenger tried to divert the flight to Afghanistan. Russian investigators described the man as "a drunk" who threatened the crew with weapons.

Norwegian Boeing

Frenchman jailed over hoax bomb call to delay plane in London 16.08.2018

After realizing he was running late for his flight, a 47-year-old London librarian made a hoax bomb call to delay the plane. Police said the move was "quite ridiculous" following his appearance before court.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 