Hijack attempt on Dubai-bound plane in Bangladesh

Authorities in Bangladesh have arrested a man who tried to hijack a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane bound for Dubai. All passengers were removed from the plane safely in Chattogram.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the southeastern Bangladeshi city of Chattogram on Sunday after a man allegedly tried to hijack the aircraft.
Police said security forces stormed the plane and arrested the lone hijacking suspect. Airline officials said all passengers had safely exited the plane.
"We have successfully rescued everyone," said Air Vice Marshall Mofid.
Chattogram police commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said the suspect had been injured by gunfire.
The plane was en route to Dubai from Dhaka, with a stopover in Chattogram, when the incident took place on Sunday, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mohibul Haque said.
It made the emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong at 5:15 p.m. (1315 UTC).
"All 150 plus passengers are safe," Air Vice Marshall Nayeem Hasan told French news agency AFP, adding that it was unclear what the man's intentions were.
"We think he is a suspected madman. He is saying that he has a bomb, but we are not sure," Hasan said.
