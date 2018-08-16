 Frenchman jailed over hoax bomb call to delay plane in London | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Frenchman jailed over hoax bomb call to delay plane in London

After realizing he was running late for his flight, a 47-year-old London librarian made a hoax bomb call to delay the plane. Police said the move was "quite ridiculous" following his appearance before court.

Norwegian Air Boeing (picture-alliance/M.Mainka)

A UK judge sentenced French citizen Jacob Meir Abdellak to 10 months in prison on Thursday over a bomb call he made in May. The London-based Abdellak had apparently booked a seat on a Norwegian Air flight to Los Angeles, but arrived too late to London's Gatwick airport to board the aircraft.

The 47-year-old librarian reportedly grew abusive after the airline staff refused him boarding. Just eight minutes before the flight was set to depart on May 11, Abdellak called the police to report a dangerous device on board.

"He was running late for his flight and thought it would be a good idea to call in a hoax bomb," Gatwick Police Chief Inspector Marc Clothier said.

Read more: UK man wanted 'best selfie ever' with Egyptian plane hijacker

Abdellak claimed that the device involved "false information regarding a noxious substance likely to create serious risk to human health," according to the authorities.

The call triggered a 90-minutes screening procedure, delaying the flight. However, Abdellak was still not allowed on board, and was forced to reschedule his trip, according to Sussex radio station SprintFM.

'Sentence serves as a warning'

Officials later determined that Abdellak used the same telephone number he associated with his booking. He was arrested while trying to board another US-bound flight on May 22.

Abdellak initially denied he was behind the call, claiming that his SIM card had been stolen. At his first court appearance on Tuesday, however, pleaded guilty.

"This was a quite ridiculous decision made by Abdellak, who fabricated an extremely serious allegation purely for his own benefit," said Chief Inspector Clothier.

"The consequences of making allegations about bombs, guns or similar at densely populated locations such as airports are well documented, and Abdellak's sentence serves as a warning to others that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and offenders will be dealt with robustly," he added.

Abdellak would also be required to pay £140 towards a victim fund.

dj/rc (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

UK man wanted to take 'best selfie ever' with Egyptian plane hijacker

A British man's photograph with the hijacker of an Egyptian plane has gone viral, even being dubbed the "best selfie ever." Twitter users have also poked fun at the hijacker, who said he just wanted to see his ex-wife. (30.03.2016)  

Related content

Malaysia Abschlussbericht Vermisstes Flugzeug MH370

Families of MH370 victims 'disappointed' after no new clues given in report 30.07.2018

An independent report in the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 did not give any new clues as to the fate of the plane. Families of the victims expressed disappointment and anger about the results.

Notlandung Flugzeug Prag

Polish plane makes emergency landing in Prague after bomb threat 31.12.2016

A Polish airliner has landed unexpectedly in Prague after a reported bomb threat. Czech media have reported that a Polish national has been detained. The chartered plane was flying from Spain to Warsaw.

Brasilien Demontage der Lufthansa-Maschine Landshut

Lufthansa's hijacked 'Landshut' plane returns to Germany 23.09.2017

The German aircraft was hijacked by Palestinian militants in 1977 and taken to Somalia. The plane, which is a reminder of the so-called "German Autumn," will now be put on display at a museum in Friedrichshafen.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Poland's president vetoes altered election rules

Homosexual Afghan not 'gay enough' for asylum in Austria

Campsite owners risk charges in France as caretaker's body found

Italy declares state of emergency after Genoa bridge collapse