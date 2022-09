Cem Kaya: 'Love Deutschmarks and Death'

This film gives a glimpse into the lives of a generation of workers from Anatolia, the heartland of Turkey, who came to work in Germany as part of an official "guest worker" program in the 1960s. Using a wide range of archival footage, documentary filmmaker Cem Kaya tells a story of culture and music as the guest workers create roots in Germany through their music, clubs and stars.