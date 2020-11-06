Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Herbert Grönemeyer is one of Germany's most popular musicians.
Born April 12, 1956, Grönemeyer first became known as an actor, starring in Wolfgang Petersen's "Das Boot," but he decided to focus on his musical career. He became extremely popular with his fourth album, "4630 Bochum" (1984). "Mensch" (Human), released in 2002, is the best-selling record in Germany.
a) Celloween b) Yelloween c) Helloween Final Entries: 13th November 2015. All decisions are final. We're giving away a DVD by Herbert Grönemeyer and CDs by Blutengel, BTNG and Die Toten Hosen. The right answer to our quiz from 02.10.2015 was a) Nina Hagen. The winner is Elizabeth Rehlinger from the USA. Congratulations!