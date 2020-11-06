Herbert Grönemeyer is one of Germany's most popular musicians.

Born April 12, 1956, Grönemeyer first became known as an actor, starring in Wolfgang Petersen's "Das Boot," but he decided to focus on his musical career. He became extremely popular with his fourth album, "4630 Bochum" (1984). "Mensch" (Human), released in 2002, is the best-selling record in Germany.