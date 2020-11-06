Visit the new DW website

Herbert Grönemeyer

Herbert Grönemeyer is one of Germany's most popular musicians.

Born April 12, 1956, Grönemeyer first became known as an actor, starring in Wolfgang Petersen's "Das Boot," but he decided to focus on his musical career. He became extremely popular with his fourth album, "4630 Bochum" (1984). "Mensch" (Human), released in 2002, is the best-selling record in Germany.

23.08.2020, Hamburg: Besucher warten auf den Beginn des Konzertes Come together in der Elbphilharmonie. Das Konzert der Jazzpianistin Julia Hülsmann gilt als Art Testlauf für den Betrieb der Elbphilharmonie unter Corona-Bedingungen. Es werden mehr als 600 Gäste erwartet. Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: German millionaires urged to help creative community 06.11.2020

A German music star has urged millionaires to contribute to livelihoods of the self-employed artists and stagehands largely ignored in COVID-19 bailouts. Herbert Grönemeyer said many, including roadies, face insolvency.
The British pop group 'The Beatles', from left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, in London, England, Feb. 28, 1968. (AP Photo) |

Pop songs that moved us over the decades 02.01.2020

Songs of love, truth and freedom that touched us heart and soul. As we enter the new decade, we look back on memorable torch songs from the postwar era, along with the stories behind them.

01.2012 DW PopXport

PopXport - The German Music Show 15.06.2016

To kick off the Euro 2016 championships, PopXport presents Germany’s biggest football hits. We also join rock band Silbermond on their tour and chat to Bavarian rapper Ali As about his Pakistani background.
German Football Hits for Euro 2016 10.06.2016

Football and music have long gone hand in hand. This year many German artists are hoping their song will be one of the Euro 2016 anthems. We check out the biggest German football songs to see what makes a hit.
Deutschland-Fans jubeln am 08.07.2014 in Berlin beim Public Viewing am Brandenburger Tor nach dem WM-Halbfinalfußballspiel Deutschland - Brasilien im Bühnenlicht. Deutschland gewinnt mit 7:1. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

The biggest football hits 10.06.2016

No football tournament is complete without its rousing anthems. To mark the 2016 European Championship here’s a compilation of the wickedest, wildest and weirdest football hits from the past five decades.
Germany's Euro 2016 Song 06.06.2016

It just wouldn't be the Euro soccer championship without the right song. This year Herbert Grönemeyer has teamed up with producer Felix Jaehn to create Germany's song for the UEFA championship.
Herbert Grönemeyer: Germany's most successful musician turns 60 12.04.2016

Musician Herbert Grönemeyer has created some of Germany's best-selling albums ever - and knows how to write songs that directly touch people's hearts. Here are a few highlights of his career that took off in the 1980s.
Star-studded refugee benefit in Cologne focuses on the power of words 18.03.2016

Til Schweiger and Herbert Grönemeyer were among the celebrities praising the power of language at this fund-raiser for refugees. Literature echoes Germany's refugee crisis from the 1930s with the current situation.
From left, Coldplay members Jonny Buckland, Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion pose on the red carpet at the MTV European Music Awards 2011, in Belfast, Northern Ireland Sunday, Nov. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan)

The man who portrayed music's best: Anton Corbijn 06.11.2015

From U2 to Metallica, the Rolling Stones and Johnny Cash, Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn has immortalized the world's top musicians. A retrospective in Berlin celebrates his work.
Who originally recorded “Power”? 30.10.2015

a) Celloween b) Yelloween c) Helloween Final Entries: 13th November 2015. All decisions are final. We're giving away a DVD by Herbert Grönemeyer and CDs by Blutengel, BTNG and Die Toten Hosen. The right answer to our quiz from 02.10.2015 was a) Nina Hagen. The winner is Elizabeth Rehlinger from the USA. Congratulations!
Artists with the most ‪#‎ECHO‬ Awards: Shift Ranking of March 27 27.03.2015

1. Kastelruther Spatzen 13 ECHO Awards | 2. Helene Fischer 12 ECHOS | 3. Rammstein 10 ECHOS | 3. Die Toten Hosen 10 ECHOS | 3. Herbert Grönemeyer 10 ECHOS |
Literature festival with the wow factor 18.03.2015

Readings are dull? Think again! Cologne has pulled out all the stops for the lit.Cologne festival, with comedians and actors joining bestselling authors to spice up readings. And much more beyond.
Tens of thousands at 'anti-xenophobia' concert in Dresden 26.01.2015

Huge crowds gathered in Dresden for a free concert promoting tolerance and 'diversity.' The event sought to provide a counternarrative to the anti-Islamization PEGIDA group.
Steinmeier: PEGIDA is tarnishing Germany's image 25.01.2015

Germany's foreign minister has dismissed any chance of dialogue with anti-Islamization group PEGIDA. Steinmeier also accused the organization of making Germany look bad internationally.
