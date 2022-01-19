Helping spinal injury sufferers in Kenya

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Cluster Foundation in Kenya specializes on giving victims of spinal injuries a new lease on life - psychologically, and physically. Today, they take survivors horse riding.
The Cluster Foundation (TCF), co-founded in 2008 by Njoki and Nick Nguyo, helps people with spinal cord injuries. Many road accident victims in Kenya suffer paralysis. TCF encourages patients to rejoin mainstream society by organizing activities such as horseriding.
The excursions aim to build confidence for adult spinally injured persons and help the public engage with them.