Helping Delhi's homeless make it through the winter

SocietyIndiaHelping Delhi's homeless make it through the winterTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyIndiaManira Chaudhary3 hours ago3 hours agoFor those living in Delhi without a roof over their heads, surviving the Indian capital's harsh winters is a challenge. At this time of year, local authorities open additional homeless shelters, and charities bring help directly to the streets.https://p.dw.com/p/4LU6gAdvertisement