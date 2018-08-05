Heat wave challenges German wine industry as it eyes changing trends

DW: What does the ongoing heat wave in Germany mean for the wine harvest? Will 2018 be a great year for wine?

Romana Echensperger: That's always a tricky situation. You can only start talking about a great year once the grape harvest has been stored in the cellars. If we now had thunderstorms and strong rain, then success would be guaranteed.

Heat and strong sun challenge the vineyards. These cause drought stress, for example, which in turn can limit physiological maturity. Then the grapes will have a lot of sugar but harsh tannins and not a lot of taste.

An early harvest is also not ideal, since high temperatures will cause the crushed grapes to immediately begin fermenting at a very fast rate. This hinders the development of delicate aromas, so you have to put a lot of energy into the cooling process.

These are just two examples. In short, winemakers must adjust their winemaking and their storage technology for heat and dryness in order to make the year's harvest work.

As a Master of Wine, Romana Echensperger knows not just everything about grapes but also the ins and outs of the global wine market

DW: You've been in the wine business for many years, have worked as chief sommelier at top restaurants and, as one of a handful of women in Germany, carry the revered title Master of Wine. Why does a fine wine go so well with a good meal?

Romana Echensperger: Wine has a long tradition: It fits perfectly with food, enhances it, makes it more easily digestible — and then, there's the social aspect. Wine is a social lubricant that brings people together, just like food.

How about German wine — does it hold its own?

Absolutely! Germany is [usually] a cool climate wine growing country. We have wines with a lot of structure, but without any weight: no super fat Chardonnays but smart, crisp, fresh Riesling-style or Pinot-Blanc-style wines that go perfectly with contemporary-style meals with less meat and lots of vegetables and herbs.

The style of wine we produce in this cool climate is just perfect for modern cuisine.

Read more: Illiquid liquid: investing in fine wine

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session The Wurstmarkt, the world's largest wine festival The Dürkheim Wurstmarkt – literally sausage market – is the world's largest wine festival. Here, wine growers certainly don't skimp on size: Instead of dainty-stemmed wine glasses with just a few inches of red or white, Oktoberfest-inspired servings rule. One of the around 700,000 visitors every year in September, the German Chancellor seems to be having a good time.

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session Crowned wine ambassadors Every year, the various wine-growing regions in Germany elect young women as their new Wine Queens. Until 1999, the queen-to-be had to be unmarried, a rule that has since been nixed. On average, today's wine queens are 25 years old, and candidates must prove they have a "clear and strong association with German wines."

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session Europe's steepest vineyard The Calmont slope on Germany's Moselle River, right by the small town of Bremm, is 300 meters high and, with a gradient of up to 60 percent, it's not for the faint-hearted, or people who suffer from vertigo. Actually, the Calmont is Europe's steepest vineyard.

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session Fine wines From 1945 to 2006, Baron Philippe de Rothschild commissioned a different artist every year to design labels for his wines. Collectors are keen on bottles with labels by the likes of Picasso, Kandinsky, Warhol and Chagall. In 2006, the above 1945 Mouton Rothschild was sold at an auction for $28,750 (€24,500).

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session Sweet and rare - ice wine Leaving grapes on the wine long after harvest until the first big freeze is a challenge and a risk for every wine grower. The frozen grapes are picked in cold winter nights and pressed immediately, making for a thicker, sweeter and more aromatic wine with a delicate acidity. Popular dessert wines, German ice wines are renowned worldwide.

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session Too cold up north The 52nd parallel is regarded as German winegrowers' "Arctic Circle." The German town of Werder is situated in what is officially the world's northernmost wine-growing region. That hasn't kept a wine grower in Finland from taking a gamble: Warm water from a nuclear power plant's coolant system runs through pipes underneath his small local vineyard, keeping the ground frost-free.

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session White or red? White wine of course – or is it a red wine after all, despite appearances? If it is, it's called a "Blanc de Noir," white wine from a red grape. Remove the skin of the red grape, and you get light-colored juice and pulp. Modeled after French champagne that is often won from Pinot Noir grapes, this wine is low in acidity and quite agreeable.

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session Germany's highest vineyards Germany's southwest is the country's most sun-drenched region. The Baden region is perfect for growing both Riesling and Pinot Noir grapes. At 560 meters, the Hohentwieler Olgaberg may be Germany's highest wine growing region – but a vineyard in Argentine province of Salta easily tops that, with grapes harvested as high up as 3,111 meters of altitude.

9 good reasons for a wine-tasting session American roots By around 1850, grape phylloxera, a pest that originated in North America, had arrived in Europe, spreading throughout wine-growing regions everywhere and destroying harvests for decades. The only solution was crossing the more delicate European grapes with American strains resistant to the blight. Et voilà! It was the salvation of European wines, to this very day. Author: Silke Wünsch (db)



What are the future trends for German wine growers?

Sparkling wine is the next big thing. It's not their core business, but today more and more wine growers have begun to focus on sparkling wine production only, working on the subtleties of wine production for sparkling wines. In the future, I think we'll be seeing more high-end sparkling wines from Germany.

The art of wine

Has the German taste for bone dry or richly sweet wine changed over the years?

Actually, there's constant change; wine styles are always part of a trend. After years of hardship during World War II, Germans were looking for sweetness in wines. So through to the 1970s, people were keen on sweet wines. After the glycol wine scandal in the mid-1980s [wines had been adulterated withdiethylene glycol to make them appear sweeter — Editor's note], things changed and it was suddenly in vogue to drink brutally bone dry wines.

Today, it's OK for wines to have a few grams of residual sugar for more crowd-pleasing styles. At the start of the century, quality was seen as equal to concentration, so we were seeing super fat Chardonnays with a lot of oak — and now the trend is lighter wines, fresher and with less alcohol but more acidity.

Speaking about trends. Is vegan wine just that — a trend that will die out?

I think the vegan issue has been exaggerated to a certain degree. At the peak of the vegan movement, a lot of growers reacted by slapping the term on their labels. Most wines are vegan anyway.

Every market is different

What are typical wine preferences in other countries?

In the US, you have sweeter wines on the lower end and the best wines in the world at the higher end. If you go to the West Coast or the East Coast, you have a plethora of outstanding restaurants, and very good wines.

In Norway, people like wines that have a high acid content. The Japanese — a very traditional market — don't like screw caps but love corks in their bottles. It's the opposite in the UK.

For pleasure and profit, men tend to collect wine

What's the most exciting wine country at the moment?

I think it's Germany, because so much is going on here. And New Zealand, they have great wines.

Bringing people together

"Wine is and always will be a personal sensual experience," you write in your new book on women and wine. How is the wine experience different for women?

Women have a more pragmatic approach to wine. Men are keen on a wine's image; women go to the supermarket, see the "Hello Kitty" rosé they like, buy it — and don't care what other people think. Women have a keener sense of taste and smell, they can differentiate more aromatics. They like to buy wines for a special occasion, they like to share wine. They are not collectors.

More women drink wine than men, so actually they are more important for the market, even if they don't drink wine as often. The cliche that women love light, sweet wines has to do with the fact that they drink wine less often — and like every human being, they then prefer the sweeter wines. Women who drink wine regularly end up liking the same wines men do.

After all these years in the wine business, what is the one really important thing you've learned about wine?

Wine is like art and music — you don't need it to survive but it's a genuine expression of human culture. It brings people together. That's really a good thing, the most important thing for me.

Romana Echensperger is a German Master of Wine. The longtime head wine steward at exceptional star-rated restaurants teaches at the International Wine Institute in Bad Neuenahr. She also works as a wine journalist and is the author of the 2017 German-language wine book for women: "Von wegen leicht und lieblich. Das Ultimative Weinbuch nur für Frauen" ("Forget light and sweet — the ultimate wine book just for women").

