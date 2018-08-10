 Haydn and Bartok at Heidelberg Spring | Music | DW | 10.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

Haydn and Bartok at Heidelberg Spring

Like other parts of the world, Europe has seen a resurgence of nationalism. National identity was also an important issue a hundred years ago and before, as we'll hear this hour.

Listen to audio 54:59
Now live
54:59 mins.

Concert Hour: War Requiem, part two

Joseph Haydn and Bela Bartok reflect the Europe of their respective times, and their music enriched every part of the continent. 

Bela Bartok wrote his Romanian Dances for piano in 1915 and set them for orchestra two years later.

Seeking out his musical roots and curious about the music of other peoples, Bartok traveled widely as a young man on the search for the songs and dances of farmers and peasants, writing down the notes, recording the music on his phonograph and enriching his own compositions with them. The Romanian Dances are a small impression of what he heard.  

Bela Bartok (Getty Images)

Like Bartok, Joseph Haydn found travel artistically stimulating. His bright and cheerful Symphony No. 96 is said to be the first one he wrote for an audience in London. It has a nickname: "The Miracle."

As the story goes, Haydn was seated at the piano at the first performance. To get a closer look at him, concert visitors from the back of the hall got up and moved towards the stage – just before a chandelier fell on the empty seats. The miracle was that no one was hurt.  

Sol Gabetta (BR/Marco Borggreve)

Sol Gabetta

We'll also turn to the composer who is identified with Romania and its search for cultural identity: Bohuslav Martinu.

"Unity in diversity," the motto of this concert, sounds like a platitude, but when it comes to music, it isn't a zero-sum game: composers like Bartok could explore their own musical cultures and those of other peoples, leading to a sense of pride in national identity without excluding somebody else. Instead, everyone is enriched. 

Bela Bartok 
Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 68

  • Stick Dance
  • Sash Dance
  • In One Spot
  • Dance from Buscum
  • Romanian Polka 
  • Fast Dance

Henri Dutilleux
Three Verses on the name Paul Sacher     

Joseph Haydn

Joseph Haydn (nickolae/Fotolia)


Symphony No. 96 in D Major (The Miracle), Hob. I:96 

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello 
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Francois Xavier Roth, conductor 

Recorded in the Heidelberg City Hall by Radio Deutschlandfunk Berlin (DLF) on March 17, 2018 

Bohuslav Martinu
Cello concerto No. 1 , 3rd movement 

Sol Gabetta, cello 
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
Hannu Lintu, conductor 
 

Recorded by Southwest German Radio in the Heidelberg City Hall on March 18, 2018 

DW recommends

Setting the pity of war to music: Britten's 'War Requiem'

Benjamin Britten dedicated his extravagant denunciation of war to friends he lost in the trenches of WWI. Nearly 60 years after its premiere, the pacifist's masterpiece is still touching musicians and listeners alike. (06.04.2018)  

Why Beethoven and fate go together

Finding a catchy motto for the Beethovenfest is no problem for its director, Nike Wagner. But as she tells DW, much remains to be done when it comes to exploiting Bonn's status as birthplace of the famous composer. (23.03.2018)  

Venezuela mourns Jose Antonio Abreu, founder of El Sistema youth orchestra

Jose Antonio Abreu was a beloved figure in Venezuela — a man whose youth orchestra program aimed to lift people out of poverty. The president has ordered three days of national mourning. (26.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Concert Hour: War Requiem, part two  

Related content

Jean-Guihen Queyras (picture-alliance/F. Toulet)

Europe in unity and diversity 10.08.2018

Haydn, Bartok and Europe: how does all that go together? You'll find out in this concert from Heidelberg Spring, where Francois-Xavier Roth leads the fabulous Mahler Chamber Orchestra.

Witiko Adler

German music life personified: Witiko Adler on his 90th birthday 30.07.2018

From Daniel Barenboim to Liberace and from Maria Callas to Ella Fitzgerald: He has met and known them all. And the head of the Adler concert agency has a story to tell about each one.

Bayreuter Festspielen 2018, Lohengrin

A Bayreuth reset for Polish tenor Piotr Beczala 03.08.2018

When Bayreuth called, Piotr Beczala dropped everything. His premiere as Lohengrin was warmly received. Then he sat down with DW to talk about the production, festival stress - and growing nationalism everywhere.

Film

Filmstill Catch Me If You Can (imago/EntertainmentPictures)

Airports and the movies

Delays, cancellations, strikes, long waits and chaos at security checks: European air travel can be tasking this summer. Here are the best movies set at airports or with unforgettable airport scenes.  

Europe

Auschwitz survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Elie Wiesel 1928 - 2016 (picture-alliance/CNP/AdMedia/D. Brack)

Romania: Police probe anti-Semitic graffiti at Elie Wiesel childhood home

Romanian police have opened an inquiry into anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed on the home of Auschwitz survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel. One of the comments said Wiesel, who died in 2016, was "in hell with Hitler." 

Music

Deutschland Wacken Festival 2018 (ICS Festival GmbH)

Wacken Open Air: Sweepstakes

Join our prize drawing to win an official Wacken Open Air 2018 t-shirt. Write us and let us know why you deserve to call this cult object your very own! 

Arts

Frankfurt, Museum Liebighaus zeigt William Kentridge (Liebieghaus Skulpturensammlung / Norbert Miguletz)

Art vs. colonialism

Frankfurt’s Liebieghaus Sculpture Collection is showcasing works by South African artist William Kentridge. They expose and reflect on colonialism. Kentridge’s oeuvre is both poetic and disturbing.  

Digital Culture

Historic record turntable in a darkened room with mirrors conjures up a club atmosphere at the exhibition Nineties Berlin (nineties berlin)

Taking visitors back to "Nineties Berlin"

What went on in Berlin in the 90s? An exhibition in the city's storied "Alte Münze" has the answers. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  