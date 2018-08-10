Haydn and Bartok at Heidelberg Spring

Joseph Haydn and Bela Bartok reflect the Europe of their respective times, and their music enriched every part of the continent.

Bela Bartok wrote his Romanian Dances for piano in 1915 and set them for orchestra two years later.

Seeking out his musical roots and curious about the music of other peoples, Bartok traveled widely as a young man on the search for the songs and dances of farmers and peasants, writing down the notes, recording the music on his phonograph and enriching his own compositions with them. The Romanian Dances are a small impression of what he heard.

Like Bartok, Joseph Haydn found travel artistically stimulating. His bright and cheerful Symphony No. 96 is said to be the first one he wrote for an audience in London. It has a nickname: "The Miracle."

As the story goes, Haydn was seated at the piano at the first performance. To get a closer look at him, concert visitors from the back of the hall got up and moved towards the stage – just before a chandelier fell on the empty seats. The miracle was that no one was hurt.

Sol Gabetta

We'll also turn to the composer who is identified with Romania and its search for cultural identity: Bohuslav Martinu.

"Unity in diversity," the motto of this concert, sounds like a platitude, but when it comes to music, it isn't a zero-sum game: composers like Bartok could explore their own musical cultures and those of other peoples, leading to a sense of pride in national identity without excluding somebody else. Instead, everyone is enriched.

Bela Bartok

Romanian Folk Dances, Sz 68

Stick Dance

Sash Dance

In One Spot

Dance from Buscum

Romanian Polka

Fast Dance

Henri Dutilleux

Three Verses on the name Paul Sacher

Joseph Haydn



Symphony No. 96 in D Major (The Miracle), Hob. I:96

Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello

Mahler Chamber Orchestra

Francois Xavier Roth, conductor

Recorded in the Heidelberg City Hall by Radio Deutschlandfunk Berlin (DLF) on March 17, 2018

Bohuslav Martinu

Cello concerto No. 1 , 3rd movement

Sol Gabetta, cello

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Hannu Lintu, conductor



Recorded by Southwest German Radio in the Heidelberg City Hall on March 18, 2018