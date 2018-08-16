Harvey Weinstein sued by German actress for asserted rape

A German actress using the pseudonym Emma Loman filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court on Monday against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The lawsuit accuses Weinstein of raping Loman at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006 and subsequently threatened to ruin the career of the model-turned-actress if she came forward.

"Fearful both that no one would believe her and of the potential retaliation from such a powerful figure, Loman stayed silent," the lawsuit says. "It was only upon the 2017 revelation of the scope of Weinstein's wrongful actions… that Loman felt safe coming forward to seek redress for Weinstein's rape of her."

Loman is suing Weinstein for assault, violation of human trafficking laws, battery and false imprisonment.

'Dropped his professional demeanor'

Loman met Weinstein in 2004 at the Venice Film Festival, the lawsuit said. He later invited her to Cannes as his guest to discuss her career.

She says she was initially hesitant to accept his invitation. Weinstein persisted, having his assistant call Loman up to 30 times per day.

The lawsuit states that she finally relented and found Weinstein to be very professional during several encounters. That changed after he lured her to his hotel suite in 2006, presumably to discuss possible acting roles in some of his film projects.

"Upon arriving at Weinstein's suite... Weinstein quickly dropped his professional demeanor. He instead overpowered Loman and raped her," the lawsuit said.

The once-powerful movie titan has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment to rape. He is out on bail and has pleaded not guilty in New York to six counts reportedly committed against three women in 2004, 2006 and 2013. The next hearing is scheduled for September 20.

The accusations against Weinstein spurred the #MeToo movement, where women worldwide have spoken up against sexual harassment and assault.

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US The case that sparked a global debate Harvey Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. Under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, but apologized for causing "a lot of pain." The case prompted many other women to come forward.

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US Media men in glass houses PBS and CBS host Charlie Rose is accused by several women of unwanted sexual advances, walking naked in front of them or making lewd phone calls. He has apologized for his behavior but questioned the accuracy of some of the allegations. Meanwhile, Journalist Mark Halperin is accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News.

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US Politicians from the Republican party... US Senate candidate Roy Moore, a Republican from Alabama, is accused of sexually assaulting two teenagers and pursuing relationships with several others decades ago, when he was in his 30s. He has denied the allegations. Former President George H.W. Bush was accused of patting seven women below the waist. The 93-year-old has issued apologies through a spokesman "to anyone he has offended."

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US ...and the Democrats A senior figure in the US Democratic party, Minnesota Senator Al Franken is accused of forcibly kissing radio personality Leeann Tweeden and groping her while she slept during a 2006 tour to Afghanistan to entertain US troops. The former comedian who became a senator in 2009 has apologized, saying he felt "disgusted" with himself.

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US Sexual misconduct in sports Ex-USA gymnastics team doctor Lawrence "Larry" Nassar is accused of abusing over 100 female athletes. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct and could face 25 years in prison. Three of his victims were under 13 years old. Israeli IOC member Alex Gilady is accused by two women of rape and by two others of inappropriate conduct. He denies the rape accusations.

High-profile sexual misconduct cases in the US Hollywood stars under scrutiny Actor Kevin Spacey has been accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault. London police are investigating two sexual assaults and he was fired from "House of Cards." Dustin Hoffman is accused by a woman of harassing her when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior. Writer-director James Toback is accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. He denies the allegations. Author: Jo Harper



dv/rc (AFP, EFE)

