Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is a leading American actor and film producer best known for playing in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" films.

Born 1942, Harrison Ford started acting in the mid-1960s and shot to international fame for his portrayal of the reckless pilot Han Solo in the "Star Wars" film series. He also played the title character of the "Indiana Jones" films - a college professor of archeology wearing an iconic wide-brimmed fedora hat who becomes an action hero. Other notable films include "Blade Runner," "Witness" and "The Fugitive." For was named by Forbes in 2009 as being among Hollywood's best-paid actors. He holds a private pilot license and lives on a ranch in Wyoming.

Bildnummer: 55208693 Datum: 23.11.1977 Copyright: imago/EntertainmentPictures 1977 - Star Wars - Movie Set Nov 23, 1977; Hollywood, CA, USA; Image from George Lucas s action adventure Star Wars starring ANTHONY DANIELS as C-3PO, MARK HAMILL as Luke Skywalker, and ALEC GUINNESS as Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi. !ACHTUNG NUTZUNG NUR BEI FILMTITEL-NENNUNG! PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY People Entertainment Film kbdig 1977 quer Bildnummer 55208693 Date 23 11 1977 Copyright Imago EntertainmentPictures 1977 Star Wars Movie Set Nov 23 1977 Hollywood Approx USA Image from George Lucas S Action Adventure Star Wars Star ring Anthony Daniels As C 3PO Mark Hamill As Luke Skywalker and Alec Guinness As Ben OBI Wan Kenobi Regard Use only at FILMTITEL ANSWER PUBLICATIONxINxGERxONLY Celebrities Entertainment Film Kbdig 1977 horizontal

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' clip debuts at the Super Bowl 05.02.2018

A trailer clip from the much-anticipated "Star Wars" prequel, due to be released in May, has gone viral on social media after it was first screened during Sunday's Super Bowl. The film is to premiere in the US

BLADE RUNNER, Harrison Ford (top), 1982. ©Warner Bros/courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

8 reasons why 'Blade Runner' became a cult film 04.10.2017

Ridley Scott's science fiction film hit cinemas in 1982, later earning die-hard fans. "Blade Runner 2049," to be released on October 6 in the US, links to this legacy. But what makes "Blade Runner" a cult hit today?

ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur für redaktionelle Zwecke im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über diesen Film und nur mit Urheber-Nennung! Szene des Films Blade Runner 2049 (undatierte Filmszene). Der Film kommt am 05.10.2017 in die deutschen Kinos.

'Blade Runner 2049' brings a cult hit back to the big screen 04.10.2017

For many film fans, "Blade Runner 2049" is the most anticipated release of 2017. But the new movie's roots go back to 1982, when director Ridley Scott created the original science fiction cult classic.

Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom 1984 Directed by Steven Spielberg Harrison Ford +++ (C) Imago/AD

Still a swashbuckler at 75: Happy Birthday, Harrison Ford! 13.07.2017

An action star with an affinity for taking flight, Hollywood star Harrison Ford turns 75. Age doesn't seem to be slowing him down - he's got several new movies in the works.

07.03.2016+++ NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: Harrison Ford attends 2016 FACES Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on March 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images) +++ (C) Getty Images/R. Kim

Celebrating Harrison Ford's best films at 75 13.07.2017

A touch of gray, a few wrinkles - at 75, Harrison Ford is still a heartthrob in front of the camera. Age hasn't mattered as he's taken on numerous new roles.
CARRIE FRANCES FISHER (October 21, 1956 December 27, 2016) the actress best known as Star Wars Princess Leia Organa, has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 60. Pictured: October 9, 2012 - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - Actress Carrie Fisher poses during an interview at her home in Coldwater Canyon in 2012 |

Goodbye Princess Leia: A tribute to 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher 27.12.2016

To moviegoers around the world, she is forever known as Princess Leia. But Carrie Fisher also appeared in several other cult movies, such as "Blues Brothers" and "When Harry Met Sally." DW looks back at her roles.
11.02.2016 ARCHIV - US-Schauspieler Alden Ehrenreich stellt auf den 66. Internationalen Filmfestspielen in Berlin am 11.02.2016 den Film Hail, Caesar! vor. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene

Alden Ehrenreich to play young Han Solo 06.05.2016

Disney has reportedly finally found a young Han Solo for a "Star Wars" spinoff scheduled to hit the cinemas in May 2018.