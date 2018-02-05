Harrison Ford is a leading American actor and film producer best known for playing in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" films.

Born 1942, Harrison Ford started acting in the mid-1960s and shot to international fame for his portrayal of the reckless pilot Han Solo in the "Star Wars" film series. He also played the title character of the "Indiana Jones" films - a college professor of archeology wearing an iconic wide-brimmed fedora hat who becomes an action hero. Other notable films include "Blade Runner," "Witness" and "The Fugitive." For was named by Forbes in 2009 as being among Hollywood's best-paid actors. He holds a private pilot license and lives on a ranch in Wyoming.