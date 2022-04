A star opens up about her anxieties

For over 60 years, Streisand's been a stage presence, both singing and acting in films and on Broadway. She's also had cameos on TV shows. It's hard to imagine that the star suffered from stage fright for decades; at one point it was so bad that she avoided red carpet events. One of the reasons she now appears at ease on stage is the use of anti-anxiety medications, she said in an interview.