Hannover Airport shut down after security incident

A man in a car tried to drive on the Hannover Airport tarmac before being detained. It comes after police beefed up security at airports across Germany following an intelligence warning.
A security incident shut down Hannover Airport in central Germany on Saturday.
A man driving a car with Polish license plates tried to get through a passageway onto the tarmac, police said.
A Hannover police spokesperson told DW that the man drove out onto the runway and followed an airplane after it had landed. The car was stopped by federal police and the driver was detained.
As of 15:30 local time all departures and landings had been cancelled as a precaution. It was unclear how long flights would be impacted. The airport terminals remain open.
Police are still investigating the incident.
The Hannover police spokesperson told DW it was possible the man was on drugs, but that this could not be confirmed until blood results are returned. They have so far not mentioned whether the incident was terrorism related.
It comes as Federal Police tightened security before Christmas at some airports after receiving intelligence of a possible attack. Other tips involved possible extremists surveilling German airports.
cw/aw (AFP, dpa)
