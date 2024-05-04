Hamburg: Hundreds protest against 'caliphate' rally

In response to protesters calling for a 'caliphate' in Germany last week, hundreds of people took to the streets of Hamburg to voice support for democracy. The latest rally was organized by secular Islamic groups.

The northern German city of Hamburg saw a big counter-demonstration on Saturday, as people took to the streets in protest to a rally called by people with links to the Islamist scene last week.

The event last week, also in Hamburg, saw some individuals call for establishing strict Islamic law, Shariah, to replace German democracy.

Saturday's pro-democracy rally was peaceful

Around 1,000 people joined the Saturday's rally, which was organized by associations including "Kulterbrücke" (Cultural Bridge) and "Säkularer Islam" (Secular Islam) saw about. The event was peaceful.

"We see Muslims as citizens of a democratic society who share the rights and duties of all other citizens," the Säkularer Islam association writes on their website.

"Hamburg has sent a strong signal against hatred and hate speech today. Islamism Islamism has no place here," Dennis Thering, the chairperson of Hamburg's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) parliamentary group said after the Saturday rally.

How have German leaders reacted to previous rally?

The protests last week sparked an uproar in the EU country. Around 1,100 people marched in that rally against what they called Islamophobic policies and a media campaign against Muslims in Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who's also from Hamburg and has served as the city's mayor, said calls to introduce Shariah had to be dealt with.

"All the Islamist activities that are taking place must be dealt with using the possibilities and options available to us under the rule of law," Scholz said.

Melanie Leonhard and Nils Weiland, Hamburg chairpersons of Scholz's center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), also said: “Extremists and enemies of the constitution have no place in our society have no place in our society."

