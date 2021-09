Haiti's PM Ariel Henry 'invited' to testify in president slaying case

Haiti's chief prosecutor on Friday invited Prime Minister Ariel Henry for an interview on why he allegedly spoke to one of the prime suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

According to prosecutor Bedford Claude's invitation to the prime minister, there had been a number of calls between Henry and wanted fugitive Joseph Felix Badio.

The prosecutor says that it is “confirmed” that two phone calls were made to Badio on July 7, three hours after the murder took place.

According to the geolocation of these calls, the prosecutor states that Badio had been in Pelerin 5, the neighborhood of the president’s residence and the scene of the crime.

Haitian police have posted a $60,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Badio or two other suspects wanted in connection with planning the assassination.

Investigators claim Badio, a former Justice Ministry official, may have ordered Moise's murder.

More to follow...

