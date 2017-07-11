Haitian gang releases 3 more Christian Aid Ministries hostages

A Haitian gang has released another three people who were abducted in October when they were visiting an orphanage in the country.

The three were released on Sunday according to the US religious group that paid for their trip.

Another 12 people are still being held by the so-called "400 Mawozo" gang.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits," Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement on Monday.

Two other ministry group members were released in November.

Ransom demands

After the abduction, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang threatened to kill the hostage unless their demands were met. According to authorities that included a $1 million (roughly €900,000) per person ransom demand.

Christian Aid Ministries did not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

"We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones," it said.

Sixteen US citizens were among those kidnapped in October, along with a Canadian. The group includes 5 men, 7 women and 5 children.

They were taken while on a trip to visit an orphanage east of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Turmoil in Haiti

The release comes amid an ongoing spike in kidnappings in Haiti. The US State Department warns travelers to avoid visiting the country; "kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include US citizens."

Haiti is still reeling from the political fallout after the July 7 presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August and a severe fuel shortage.

Gang violence also continues to plague parts of the country. On Sunday, a gang leader known as "Ti Lapli" posted a YouTube video warning people to avoid the Martissant district of the capital city. It has been the site of violent clashes between warring gangs.

"The next few days will be difficult. We will not remain with our arms crossed in face of those who try to destroy us," he said.

