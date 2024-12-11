Haiti: Main international airport reopens

Gunfire from violent gangs struck commercial airlines in November, causing a suspension of flights for at least a month. The Haitian government said security had been bolstered since the closure.

Haiti's main international airport in capital Port-au-Prince reopened on Wednesday to commercial flights, the interim government said.

It was forced to close in November, for the second time this year, due to ongoing gang violence.

A test flight was said to have been successful, but it is unclear when commercial flights will resume as a United States regulator ban on flights from the Toussaint Louverture International Airport remains in place until at least Thursday.

"The resumption of commercial flights marks a turning point for the Haitian economy," the Prime Minister's office said.

"It restores essential connectivity for international trade, encourages investment, and supports key sectors such as trade, tourism and entrepreneurship."

The interim government released a second statement on Wednesday, which had been dates on Tuesday, explained that airport security had been boosted.

New patrols and checkpoints around the airport coordinated with national police, soldiers and a small Kenyan-led international force backed by the United Nations were said to have been added.

"This decision is part of a strategic approach aimed at restoring a secure environment and relaunching economic activities," the statement read.

What caused the airport closure?

The ongoing gang violence in Haiti saw a Spirit Airlines flight struck by gunfire as it was preparing to land, with a flight attendant suffering minor injuries.

Other commercial planes were also said to have been hit on the same day, which led to Spirit, JetBlue and American Airlines cancelling their flights to Haiti.

The Federal Aviation Administration then banned US airlines from flying to the country for 30 days, with the ban in place until at least Thursday.

The airport in Port-au-Prince was also forced to be closed for almost three months earlier this year after gangs launched coordinated attacks on key government infrastructure starting in late February.

km/jcg (Reuters, AP)