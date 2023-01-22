Haiti: Gang violence leaves police officers dead

Armed gangs control large swathes of territory in the Haitian capital of Port-Au-Prince. Haiti has been thrown into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Clashes between police and gangs killed at least three officers in the Haitian capital city of Port-Au-Prince, police said on Saturday.

The Haitian National Police called for calm and said it would make all "necessary efforts" to fight the country's powerful gangs.

What happened in the capital city?

A police patrol was ambushed by a gang on Friday morning, Lionel Lazarre, the head of the National Union for Haitian Police said.

The officers called for backup but were angered because reinforcements never arrived, he added.

In addition to the officers who died, another went missing, with one officer also seriously injured in the ambush, according to police officials.

Haiti thrown into instability

Haiti was plunged into political turmoil after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021.

Thousands have fled the violence in the capital in recent months. Current Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been accused of running a dictatorship by critics.

The UN estimates that around 60% of the Haitian capital is controlled by gangs.

rm/wd (AP, AFP)