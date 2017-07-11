Haiti: Death toll in massive earthquake rises to over 700

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, the disaster's death toll more than doubled in one day, and rescuers are still searching for hundreds.
At least 724 people were killed in Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, authorities said Sunday.
Hundreds of people are still missing and at least 2,800 were injured, Haiti's civil protection services added.
Sunday's figures are a tragic rise in the death toll, which was at just over 300 on Saturday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
fb/rs (AFP, Reuters)