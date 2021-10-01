Gulen, Fethullah

US-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen heads the Gulen movement, a globally active religious movement. It is not a centralized or formal organization, but a set of networks inspired by Gulen.

Originally an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party against the military and the secular elite, disagreements between Gulen and the AKP emerged in 2012. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, but it says it works in education and humanitarian issues. Erdogan and his government have repeatedly blamed Gulen for being behind the 2016 failed coup. This page collates DW content on the movement and its founder.