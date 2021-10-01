Visit the new DW website

Gulen, Fethullah

US-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen heads the Gulen movement, a globally active religious movement. It is not a centralized or formal organization, but a set of networks inspired by Gulen.

Originally an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party against the military and the secular elite, disagreements between Gulen and the AKP emerged in 2012. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, but it says it works in education and humanitarian issues. Erdogan and his government have repeatedly blamed Gulen for being behind the 2016 failed coup. This page collates DW content on the movement and its founder.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 25: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - TURKISH NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE ORGANIZATION / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) New headquarters of Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) is seen in Istanbul, Turkey on July 25, 2020. The new building of the National Intelligence Organization in Istanbul will be opened officially today. Turkish National Intelligence Organization / Anadolu Agency

Germany investigates man on suspicion of spying for Turkey 01.10.2021

Police have arrested a Turkish man in Düsseldorf possessing weapons and a list of supporters of the Gulen movement, which the Turkish government has labeled "terrorists."
ANKARA, TURKEY - JUNE 20 : General view of the prison complex in Sincan during the final hearing of 224 July 15 coup plotters in General Staff case, including members of so-called Peace at Home Council on June 20, 2019. FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. Rasit Aydogan / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey 'repatriates' wanted nephew of Fethullah Gulen — state media 31.05.2021

Turkish spies have forcibly repatriated a nephew of the US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, according to state media. Selahaddin Gulen faces charges of membership in a terror organization.
Turkish police officers stand guard at the entrance of the Sincan Penal Institution at the 4th Heavy Penal Court near Ankara, on November 26, 2020. - A Turkish court will hand down verdicts on November 26 to nearly 500 suspects in one of the main trials stemming from the bloody 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim preacher who was once an Erdogan ally, is accused of ordering the failed putsch. His movement has been proscribed as a terrorist group by Ankara, although he strongly denies all charges. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Turkey seeks arrest of over 500 coup suspects: Anadolu 26.04.2021

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 532 people alleged to have links to a suspected coup mastermind. Critics say such crackdowns aim to quell any political dissent.
19.12.2016*** An unnamed gunman gestures after shooting the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said he was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) |

Turkey: 5 jailed over assasination of Russia's Andrei Karlov 09.03.2021

An Ankara court ruled the harshest sentence in Turkey against five people over links to the 2016 assassination of Russian envoy Andrei Karlov.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 16: Clothes and weapons beloging to soldiers involved in the coup attempt that have now surrendered lie on the ground abandoned onBosphorus bridge on July 16, 2016, Istanbul,Turkey. Istanbul's bridges across the Bosphorus, the strait separating the European and Asian sides of the city, have been closed to traffic.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced an army coup attempt, that has left atleast 90 dead 1154 injured in overnight clashes in Istanbul and Ankara. (Photo by Gokhan Tan/Getty Images) Getty Images/G.Tan

Turkey: Ex-generals jailed for life over 2016 coup attempt 30.12.2020

A Turkish court sentences 92 defendants, including once high-ranking army officials, to life imprisonment over the 2016 coup effort.

ANKARA, TURKEY - JULY 05 : Paid and short-term privates attend their military swearing-in ceremony at Armour Unit School and Training Division in Ankara, Turkey on July 05, 2019. Halil Sagirkaya / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Turkey orders the arrest of hundreds of military over alleged coup ties 08.12.2020

Turkey has ordered that 304 military personnel be arrested over alleged links to a group blamed for a 2016 coup bid. Tens of thousands of people have been detained on similar grounds since the coup attempt.
***Symbolbild*** Turkish anti-riot forces stand guard at the courthouse on December 27, 2016 at Silivri district in Istanbul, Turkey. Almost 30 Turkish police went on trial in Istanbul on December 27, 2016 charged with involvement in the July 15 coup bid, the city's first trial of alleged putschists in the massive crackdown that followed the failed bid to oust Turkish President. With some 41,000 coup suspects under arrest in a state of emergency, the nationwide trials of the accused are set to be the most far-reaching legal process in Turkish history. Photo by Depo Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM |

Turkey issues life sentences over failed 2016 coup 26.11.2020

Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim preacher who was once an Erdogan ally, is accused of ordering the failed putsch. His movement has been proscribed as a terrorist group by Ankara, although he denies all charges.
FILE PHOTO: U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Pennsylvania, U.S., July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

Turkey arrests dozens over alleged links to Erdogan rival 13.10.2020

State media in Turkey say that as many as 121 people have been arrested over suspected links to a cleric that the government believes helped organize a 2016 coup.

ARCHIV - 05.12.2017, Berlin: Der Menschenrechtsaktivist Peter Steudtner spricht bei der Verleihung des Friedenspreises 2017 Stiftung Quäker-Hilfe in der Gethsemanekirche. (zu dpa:«Prozess in Türkei gegen Menschenrechtler Steudtner vertagt») Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German rights activist Peter Steudtner acquitted of terror-related charges in Turkey 03.07.2020

The verdict came three years after Peter Steudtner and 10 other human rights activists were arrested in Turkey on terrorism-related charges. Four others in the case were handed jail terms.
A Turkish policeman stands guard outside the courthouse in Istanbul on March 28, 2019, during the trial of Metin Topuz, an US consulate staffer accused of spying and attempting to overthrow the government. - Topuz, a Turkish citizen and liaison with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, was arrested in 2017 and has been accused of ties to US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen who Ankara says ordered a failed 2016 coup. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Turkey orders scores of arrests for alleged coup links 08.06.2020

Turkish authorities have issued arrest warrants for 149 people, including current and former soldiers and police, wanted over the 2016 failed coup. Raids have reportedly taken place in 16 provinces.

04.03.2016 *** FILE - epa05194723 Supporters of Fethullah Gulen Movement protest outside of Zaman newspaper as Turkish Police try to get inside for taking over the control, in Istanbul, Turkey 04 March 2016. EPA/SEDAT SUNA (zu dpa-Themenpaket «Tag der Pressefreiheit» vom 01.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/S. Suna

Turkey's Pelican group: A state within a state 16.03.2020

After Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government set its sights on critical news outlet OdaTV, several of its journalists now face harsh prison sentences. Is Turkey's president using a secret group to control judges?

Activist Peter Steudtner (R) of Germany is seen after his release from Silivri prison in Istanbul on October 26, 2017. Eight human rights activists, including Amnesty International's Turkey director Idil Eser, were greeted by celebrating relatives and supporters as they were released from jail near Istanbul early on October 26. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkish court postpones verdict for German rights activist 19.02.2020

Eleven defendants, including Germany's Peter Steudtner, gave final statements a day after philanthropist Osman Kavala was re-arrested, just hours after a court acquitted him. The verdict had been expected on Wednesday.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION: Der Schattenriss eines Mannes ist am 19.09.2013 in der Justizvollzugsanstalt in Ravensburg (Baden-Württemberg) in einer Tür zu sehen. Hinweis: Foto um 180 Grad gedreht. Foto: Felix Kästle/dpa (zu dpa: «Überstunden bei Justizvollzugsbeamten» vom 05.08.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Turkey: Babies behind bars 23.06.2019

Hundreds of children are locked up in Turkish prisons alongside their mothers. Authorities have said they now want to create more family-friendly living arrangements, but human rights activists doubt this will help.
epaselect epa05427134 People on a tank run over cars on a road in Istanbul, Turkey, 16 July 2016. Turkish Prime Minister Yildirim reportedly said that the Turkish military was involved in an attempted coup d'etat. The Turkish military meanwhile stated it had taken over control. EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU | picture-alliance/dpa/T.Bozoglu

Turkish court sentences hundreds of coup 'ringleaders' 20.06.2019

The trial of 224 suspects, which include many former military generals, started almost a year after the July 2016 botched coup against President Erdogan. Ankara has incarcerated thousands of dissidents since then.
11.01.2018 LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency's booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Turkey releases detained NASA scientist Serkan Golge 29.05.2019

Turkey has released US-Turkish scientist Serkan Golge from jail, a move that could help ease relations with Washington. The former NASA researcher is one of thousands detained in a Turkish government crackdown.
Waving flag of United States of America and

US Consulate worker spy trial begins in Turkey 26.03.2019

Metin Topuz has been accused of espionage and "attempting to overthrow the Turkish government and constitution." The DEA interpreter had been held in pre-trial detention since his arrest in October 2017.
