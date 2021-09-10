Visit the new DW website

Guantanamo Bay Prison Camp

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp is a United States military prison located within Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

The camp was established by US President George W. Bush's administration in 2002 during the "War on Terror." The inmates have been detained indefinitely without trial, and several of them have been tortured. Despite Bush's successor, President Barack Obama, promise to close it, several inmates have still not been freed and transferred to other countries. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Guantanamo prison camp.

The rubble of the World Trade Center smoulders following a terrorist attack 11 September 2001 in New York. A hijacked plane crashed into and destroyed the landmark structure. dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

9/11, the 'war on terror' and the consequences for the world 10.09.2021

Twenty years ago terrorists challenged the world's only remaining superpower. In response, the United States declared a "war on terror." The world continues to struggle with the consequences.
GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - APRIL 7: U.S. Army soldiers stand at the entrance to Camp Delta where detainees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan live April 7, 2004 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On April 20, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider whether the detainees can ask U.S. courts to review their cases. Approximately 600 prisoners from the U.S. war in Afghanistan remain in detention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Guantanamo: Trial of suspected 9/11 mastermind resumes 07.09.2021

Five men are accused of plotting the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed almost 3,000 people in the United States. Twenty years after the attacks, the case is still in the pre-trial phase.
GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - OCTOBER 28: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by U.S. Military prior to transmission) Detainees stand during an early morning Islamic prayer at the U.S. military prison for enemy combatants on October 28, 2009 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Although U.S. President Barack Obama pledged in his first executive order last January to close the infamous prison within a year's time, the government has been struggling to try the accused terrorists and to transfer them out ahead of the deadline. Military officials at the prison point to improved living standards and state of the art medical treatment available to detainees, but the facility's international reputation remains tied to the enhanced interrogation techniques such as waterboarding employed under the Bush administration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Joe Biden to review closing Guantanamo Bay prison 13.02.2021

US President Joe Biden's aides have launched a "robust" review of the controversial Guantanamo Bay detention facility. Biden is seeking to shut the US military prison before the end of his term.
16.10.2002 *** A police investigator works amidst the rubble of the Sari Club in Kuta, Bali, Wednesday 16th October, 2002, as efforts continued to identify the victims of the car bomb attack at the club in the town at the weekend in which up to 33 Britons were believed killed. Police spokesman Major General Saleh Saaf said police have questioned at least 47 people about the blast, and that a security guard and another man were being intensively interrogated but denied reports that the two had been arrested. dpa Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/C. Ison

Guantanamo: US moves to try suspects in Bali bombings 22.01.2021

The US will move forward with a military trial for three men suspected of involvement in the deadly bombings in Indonesia in 2002 and 2003. They are being held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
24.06.2017+++ Raqqa, Syrien Islamic State prisoners, who were pardoned by a council that is expected to govern Raqqa once the group is dislodged from the Syrian city, walk behind a Kurdish policeman in Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Opinion: Syria cannot be Europe's Guantanamo Bay prison 18.02.2019

US President Donald Trump is pressuring Europe to take back its citizens who were captured in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State group. It's high time the continent address the issue, says DW's Matthias von Hein.
Hans-Georg Maaßen, Präsident des Bundesamtes für Verfassungsschutz, aufgenommen am 21.11.2017 in Berlin. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Hans-Georg Maassen: A controversial career 05.11.2018

Germany's ex-spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen is no stranger to controversy. He has been accused of a number of improprieties throughout his career and is suspected by many of having sympathies with far-right ideology.

October 22, 2016. Illegal migrants, who were detained by Tripoli Libyan naval forces, rest at Tripoli seaport before they are transported to a detention center in Libya, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara

EU: Africa refugee centers won't be like Guantanamo Bay 21.06.2018

The EU says plans to return migrants rescued at sea to detention centers in North Africa won't lead to inhumane conditions. Rights groups fear that refugees won't be treated with dignity, citing migrant camps in Libya.
08.04.2014***This photo made during an escorted visit and reviewed by the US military, shows a US Army officer showing a photograph of then operational and now abandoned Camp X-Ray detention facility at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, April 9, 2014. AFP PHOTO/MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/M. Antonov

Guantanamo Bay detention of Pakistani national has no legal basis, UN warns 28.02.2018

A UN working group has said Ammar al-Baluchi's detention at the US Guantanamo Bay prison violates international human rights law. It comes after US President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the facility open.
REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE CONTENT OF THIS VIDEO, WHICH HAS BEEN OBTAINED FROM A SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE. A masked Islamic State militant holding a knife speaks next to man purported to be U.S. journalist James Foley at an unknown location in this still file image from an undated video posted on a social media website. Britain is close to identifying a suspected British national shown beheading American journalist James Foley in a video released by Islamic State militants last week, the British ambassador to the United States said on August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Social Media Website via REUTERS TV/Files (Tags: - Tags: CIVIL UNREST MEDIA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - NO SALES. NO ARCHIVES. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION WILL BE PROVIDED SEPARATELY

Islamic State: What next for jihadi 'Beatles?' 10.02.2018

The future fate of two members of the "Islamic State" group nicknamed "The Beatles" remains unclear. Amid calls for them to be extradited, the pair are currently being held by Syrian rebels who captured them.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. President Donald J. Trump waves as he arrives during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's State of the Union: What you need to know 31.01.2018

US President Donald Trump outlined his immigration reform plan, declared a victory over the "Islamic State," and announced he would keep Guantanamo Bay prison open. DW looks at the key points of his first major address.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über die Ausstellung ART from Guantanamo verwenden!*** 27/06/2017 Muhammad Ansi, Hands Holding flowers through bars

New York gallery shows prisoner art from Guantanamo Bay 01.01.2018

A prison cell at Guantanamo may not be the most inspiring place for an artist. But a few detainees held at the notorious prison have still found a way to explore their creativity. A show in New York presents their work.
21.03.2016 Chain link fence and concertina wire surrounds a deserted guard tower within Joint Task Force Guantanamo's Camp Delta at the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba March 21, 2016 (c) Reuters/L. Jackson

Art from Guantanamo 01.01.2018

Prisoners at Guantanamo Bay don't have many liberties. Painting is one of the few activities they have been allowed to pursue in recent years. An exhibition in New York is showing some of their art works.
FILE – In this March 30, 2010, file photo, reviewed by the U.S. military, a U.S. trooper stands in the turret of a vehicle with a machine gun, left, as a guard looks out from a tower at the detention facility of Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba. A federal appeals court won't order the government to release graphic videos of a former Guantanamo Bay inmate being force-fed during a hunger strike. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) |

US torture continues at Guantanamo Bay, warns UN expert 13.12.2017

The US has continued to torture detainees held at the controversial detention center in Cuba, said the UN's expert on torture. He warned that enacting a policy of torture is among "the most serious international crimes."
July 22, 2017 - Denizli, Turkey - A student wearing t-shirts with bearing the word 'Hero' in is escorted by Turkish police to a vehicle on July 22, 2017 in Denizli. Turkish police have over the last week detained at least 15 people for wearing a T-shirt with a slogan the authorities argue is a veiled message backing the alleged mastermind of last year's failed coup. Police across the country have been detaining people wearing T-shirts with the word ''Hero'' in English in white capital letters against a black background, with the slogan underneath ''Heroes are Immortal''. The authorities say the slogan is a veiled message of support for Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Islamic preacher blamed by the Turkish authorities for the July 15 failed coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The controversy erupted on July 13 when a suspect tried over an alleged plot to assassinate Erdogan on the coup night was photographed going into court wearing the white ''Hero'' T-shirt. Some of the T-shirt wearing suspects have been remanded in custody while others, like two students who wore the garment in the city of Eskisehir were released after saying it was bought by accident. Those remanded in custody have been accused of making ''propaganda for a terrorist group |

Turkey's Erdogan wants uniforms for coup suspects in court 05.08.2017

Suspected coup plotters will wear new almond-colored uniforms before Turkish courts, according to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Previously, Erdogan said he would like the uniforms to be "like in Guantanamo."
EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by U.S. Military prior to transmission) A group of detainees kneels during an early morning Islamic prayer in their camp at the U.S. military prison for 'enemy combatants' on October 28, 2009 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Although U.S. President Barack Obama pledged in his first executive order last January to close the infamous prison within a year's time, the government has been struggling to try the accused terrorists and to transfer them out ahead of the deadline. Military officials at the prison point to improved living standards and state of the art medical treatment available to detainees, but the facility's international reputation remains tied to the 'enhanced interrogation techniques' such as waterboarding employed under the Bush administration. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Trump favors 'waterboarding,' but will let CIA, Pentagon decide on reinstating torture 26.01.2017

US President Trump is expected to sign an executive order reinstating secret CIA "black sites." In an interview, Trump said waterboarding and other interrogation techniques used in the facilities "absolutely" worked.
21.-24.10.2016*** GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA - OCTOBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been reviewed by the U.S. Military prior to transmission.) Razor wire lines the fence of the Gitmo maximum security detention center on October 22, 2016 at the U.S. Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The U.S. military's Joint Task Force Guantanamo is still holding 60 detainees at the prison, down from a previous total of 780. On his second day in office in 2008 President Obama issued an executive order to close the prison, which has failed because of political opposition in the U.S. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Obama slams Congress over Guantanamo, releases 4 more prisoners 20.01.2017

US President Barack Obama has released four more detainees from Guantanamo in one of his administration's last acts. Obama blamed Congress for blocking the facility's closure and endangering security.
