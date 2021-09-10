Guantanamo Bay Prison Camp

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp is a United States military prison located within Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

The camp was established by US President George W. Bush's administration in 2002 during the "War on Terror." The inmates have been detained indefinitely without trial, and several of them have been tortured. Despite Bush's successor, President Barack Obama, promise to close it, several inmates have still not been freed and transferred to other countries.