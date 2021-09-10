Guantanamo Bay Prison Camp

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Guantanamo Bay detention camp is a United States military prison located within Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.
The camp was established by US President George W. Bush's administration in 2002 during the "War on Terror." The inmates have been detained indefinitely without trial, and several of them have been tortured. Despite Bush's successor, President Barack Obama, promise to close it, several inmates have still not been freed and transferred to other countries. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Guantanamo prison camp.
A UN working group has said Ammar al-Baluchi's detention at the US Guantanamo Bay prison violates international human rights law. It comes after US President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the facility open.
US President Trump is expected to sign an executive order reinstating secret CIA "black sites." In an interview, Trump said waterboarding and other interrogation techniques used in the facilities "absolutely" worked.