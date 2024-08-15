Green Shipping - Fueling the Future of Maritime Transport

Eighty per cent of all goods come to us by sea. But this form of transportation’s carbon footprint is woefully bad. Ships are responsible for almost three per cent of global CO2 emissions.

Shipping companies know their boats need a serious green boost.

Without ships, there’s no global trade. New legal requirements and environmentally aware clients are putting increasing pressure on shipping companies to provide CO2-neutral transport. If these companies want to continue to play a key role, they must act. In response to this situation, a few pioneers are taking the first difficult steps. They want to switch their ships to climate-neutral fuels. It’s a bold step.

A ship with a Flettner rotor is a rotating cylinder exposed to the wind flow. It acts like a sail and generates a force at right angles to the incoming flow due to the Magnus effect. This can save up to 15 % energy. Image: Albatross World Sales

Whereas an energy transition has long been underway in other transport sectors, up to now little attention has been paid to climate protection in international shipping. But now, the industry is under pressure. Legal requirements have either been passed or are about to be passed on both national and international levels.



The film accompanies shipowners, engineers and researchers as they navigate an energy revolution on the water. The sector needs to be reorganized in such a way that the climate and the environment are protected - while ensuring that international maritime transport remains profitable. Can this change succeed in time?

