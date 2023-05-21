  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
An elderly woman walks by an abandoned building and in front of a giant mural depicting the ancient Parthenon temple, in Athens, on Thursday May 18, 2023
Some 9.8 million Greeks are eligible to vote in Sunday's general electionImage: Petros Giannakouris/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsGreece

Greek elections: Voting begins in parliamentary polls

13 minutes ago

Greeks head to the polls to vote in general elections, and it's likely neither New Democracy nor Syriza will earn an outright majority. Greeks may be called on to cast ballots again in a second round of voting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RcaX

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 UTC/GMT) Sunday for Greece's general elections.

While dozens of parties will be contesting the election, the vote primarily pits current Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his center-right New Democracy party (ND) against the left-wing Syriza party's Alexis Tsipras — who himself is a former prime minister.

Changes to the country's electoral system mean the vote is unlikely to produce an outright winner and a second vote is likely.

"The party ranking first needs over 45% of the electorate in order to create a single party administration, something which it seems is quite unlikely," political analyst Panos Koliastasis told Reuters news agency.

Debt, rail safety, surveillance scandal weigh on Greek vote

Some of the key issues

Recent opinion polls put Mitsotakis' ND party in the lead, however, February's rail disaster which killed 57 people has seen him lose his double-digit lead.

He has also been embroiled in a wiretapping scandal, which saw the secret service phone tapping Nikos Androulakis, leader of the socialist opposition PASOK party.

Mitsotakis has been quick to point out his government's achievements in recent years, including cutting taxes on businesses and also individuals.

Leading the opposition is 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, a former prime minister and the current firebrand leader of the left-wing Syriza party whose campaign has focused heavily on the rail disaster and wiretapping scandal.

Greece has been hard-hit by a cost of living crisis which has been a central theme in political campaigns leading up to the vote, as parties try to attract voters with promises of job creation and better wages.

When are results expected?

More than 9.8 million Greeks are eligible to vote in Sunday's general election for 300 lawmakers in the unicameral parliament who serve a four-year term.

The voting age has been lowered to 17 for the first time, while Greek citizens living abroad are also allowed to vote in the country in which they reside.

Polls at 22,000 voting precincts will close at 19:00 local time (1600 UTC) and the Interior Ministry estimates that 80% of the vote will be counted by  1900 UTC.

kb/sms (Reuters, dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian Wagner Group mercenary walks through rubble in Bakhmut

Ukraine: Bakhmut captured, Russian Defense Ministry claims

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Catastrophe20 hours ago02:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and Justice9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Dual citizenship in Germany set to become easier

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Headquarters of Republican People's Party in Istanbul

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Turkish elections: 'Hope springs eternal'

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Business11 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

CatastropheMay 18, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage