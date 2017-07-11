Greek cargo ship collides with Turkish fishing boat, 4 people dead

At least four people died and one person is missing after a Greek cargo ship collided with a Turkish fishing boat in the Mediterranean on Wednesday.

The incident ocurred off the coast of the town of Karatas, in Turkey's Adana province.

The Turkish coast guard dispatched three boats and a team of divers as part of a search and rescue operation. They recovered four bodies and are still searching for a fifth person.

The accident happened at 5:50 am (0250 GMT), about 15 nautical miles off the coast, according to the Adana governor's office.

aw/rt (AP, dpa)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.