Greece's Acropolis closed as tourists suffer extreme heat

Temperatures were forecast to reach 41 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit). Paramedics were on hand at the tourist attraction to help people affected by the heat.

Greece temporarily shut down its top tourist attraction, the Acropolis, in Athens on Friday as southern Europe swelters under a massive heat wave.

Temperatures were expected to hit 41 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, with similar forecasts for the coming days.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said human bodies tend to feel more intense heat at the summit of the Acropolis.

Mendoni said the site of the ancient temple would therefore be closed during the hottest hours from midday to 5 p.m. "to protect workers and visitors."

The Acropolis is normally open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Greece's culture minister said visitors at the summit of the Acropolis would feel the heat more intensely Image: LOUIZA VRADI/REUTERS

"It's highly likely that we will take the same measure tomorrow [Saturday]," she added.

The decision upset some tourists who had come to see the UNESCO-listed archeological site.

"I even bought a €50 [$56] ticket to skip the line to enter and I couldn't enter the place," one tourist told The Associated Press.

Tourists swelter under heat wave

In recent days, Greek authorities have taken up measures to cope with the intense heat at the Acropolis.

Earlier in the week, workers set up shelters near the entrance to the complex.

Paramedics attended to visitors who were affected by the heat earlier this week Image: ARIS MESSINIS/AFP

On Thursday and Friday, the Hellenic Red Cross handed out cold water bottles to visitors suffering in the heat.

Red Cross coordinator Ioanna Fotopoulou said paramedics were also on hand to administer first aid to a number of tourists who had exhibited symptoms of dehydration and were experiencing fainting spells.

The Hellenic Red Cross handed out cold water to tourists at the Acropolis Image: SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP

Other popular tourist sites surrounding the Sacred Rock on which the Acropolis stands, such as the Ancient Agora, are set to remain open.

Meanwhile, authorities have also warned about an increased risk of fires during the heat wave, two years after Greece was devastated by unprecedented wildfires.

zc/wd (AFP, Reuters, AP)