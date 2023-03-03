  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
A view of empty main train station of Athens after Greek Railway workers declare 24-hour strike
Trains across Greece have been left standing as workers walk out for two 24-hour strikesImage: Dimitris Lampropoulos/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsGreece

Greece reacts to fatal train crash with protests, strikes

14 minutes ago

Student organizations have called for more protests as railworkers extend their 24-hour strike. Anger has been directed toward the government after 57 people were killed in a train crash.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OCUH

Railway workers in Greece began a second full-day strike on Friday in protest against the dire state of the country's rail network which resulted in a deadly crash this week that left 57 people dead.

Students also called for protests in Athens and Thessaloniki, following two days of evening clashes with police.

Many of the victims of Tuesday's train crash were university students.

Meanwhile, fire brigade officials said they expected to complete their salvage operations before the weekend as forensic experts attempt to identify the bodies of those killed in the disaster.

How did the Greek train crash happen?

A high-speed passenger train carrying 342 passengers plus 10 employees crashed head-on with a freight train on Tuesday near the town of Larissa in central Greece after being set onto the wrong track.

A rail network employee has already accepted responsibility for setting the points to the wrong position. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The carriages were thrown of the track and with several being engulfed in flames.

Greece's main railworkers union said it has been "sounding alarm bells for so many years, but it has never been taken seriously."

Calls for justice in Greece after train crash

The union wants to meet with the new transport minister, who was appointed after the crash, to prevent such an accident happening again.

The government has declared three days of mourning.

Protests continue

Family members of the victims had gathered outside the hospital in Larissa on Thursday, looking for answers. Their anger was directed toward the government who they blame for years of neglect.

Thousands took to the streets in Athens and Thessaloniki on Thursday evening, protesting the unsafe state of the country's rail network.

Greece's protest tradition of violent clashes with the police reared its head as some protesters threw Molotov cocktails.

Fresh protests were called for Friday, with the support of left-wing party Syriza, under the slogans "We mourn our dead" and "We demand the truth."

ab/nm (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Foreign ministers of the Quad group at their meeting in New Delhi.

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A room full of small children with their arms outstretched doing exercises

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Society19 hours ago01:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Politics18 hours ago01:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment3 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage