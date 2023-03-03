Greece reacts to fatal train crash with protests, strikes

Student organizations have called for more protests as railworkers extend their 24-hour strike. Anger has been directed toward the government after 57 people were killed in a train crash.

Railway workers in Greece began a second full-day strike on Friday in protest against the dire state of the country's rail network which resulted in a deadly crash this week that left 57 people dead.

Students also called for protests in Athens and Thessaloniki, following two days of evening clashes with police.

Many of the victims of Tuesday's train crash were university students.

Meanwhile, fire brigade officials said they expected to complete their salvage operations before the weekend as forensic experts attempt to identify the bodies of those killed in the disaster.

How did the Greek train crash happen?

A high-speed passenger train carrying 342 passengers plus 10 employees crashed head-on with a freight train on Tuesday near the town of Larissa in central Greece after being set onto the wrong track.

A rail network employee has already accepted responsibility for setting the points to the wrong position. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The carriages were thrown of the track and with several being engulfed in flames.

Greece's main railworkers union said it has been "sounding alarm bells for so many years, but it has never been taken seriously."

The union wants to meet with the new transport minister, who was appointed after the crash, to prevent such an accident happening again.

The government has declared three days of mourning.

Protests continue

Family members of the victims had gathered outside the hospital in Larissa on Thursday, looking for answers. Their anger was directed toward the government who they blame for years of neglect.

Thousands took to the streets in Athens and Thessaloniki on Thursday evening, protesting the unsafe state of the country's rail network.

Greece's protest tradition of violent clashes with the police reared its head as some protesters threw Molotov cocktails.

Fresh protests were called for Friday, with the support of left-wing party Syriza, under the slogans "We mourn our dead" and "We demand the truth."

ab/nm (dpa, Reuters)