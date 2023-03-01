  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa
Work was still underway hours after the crash to find more survivors amid the wreckageImage: Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS
CatastropheGreece

Greece train crash: Police arrest railroad station master

10 minutes ago

Greek authorities have arrested a railroad station master after a passenger train collision that killed dozens. Local media described the incident as the country's deadliest train accident.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O6Ym

Greek police arrested a 59-year-old man over the collision of a passenger train that  derailed near the central city of Larissa overnight killing at least 36 people.

The incident is already being described as the worst of its kind in Greece's history, with the death toll expected to rise as rescuers work through the debris.

At least 66 people have been hospitalized, some of them with serious injuries.

A police official said that the prosecutor had charged the man with mass deaths through negligence and causing grievous bodily harm through negligence.

What caused the crash?

The passenger train headed from the capital, Athens, to the northern port of Thessaloniki collided head-on with a commercial freight train that had ended up on the same track just before midnight on Tuesday in the Thessaly region.  

The first four carriages of the passenger train were derailed, with the first two catching fire.

The train departed from the Greek capital at 7:22 p.m. local time on Tuesday evening and crashed near the city of Larissa.

It is not yet known why the trains were traveling on the same stretch, but the passenger train had just emerged from a tunnel.

"They were traveling at great speed and one (driver) didn't know the other was coming," Thessaly regional governor Konstantinos Agorastos said.

Two large cranes on the site were starting to clear parts of the wreckage as morning broke Wednesday. Rescuers worked to free any passengers stuck in the mangled remains, still discovering victims hours later.

Rescue crews operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided
The two trains had ended up on the same line, headed in the opposite directionImage: Alexandros Avramidis/REUTERS

According to Hellenic Train data, the passenger train was carrying 342 travelers and 10 crew, while the cargo train had two crew on board.

President cuts short foreign visit

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Wednesday said she was cutting short a visit to Moldova to return to Greece.

"Unfortunately, I have to interrupt my visit in order to be close to my people, to support those who need it," she told a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences on Twitter.

"The whole of Europe is mourning with you," von der Leyen wrote. "My thoughts are with the people of Greece after the terrible train accident that claimed so many lives last night near Larissa."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola offered her sympathy to "all victims, their families and friends."

"Grateful to all rescuers and medical staff on site," she added.

The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said he was "shocked by the news and images of the collision of the two trains."

"My thoughts are with the people in Greece this morning," he tweeted.

rc/nm (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for ICC Russia probe

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Signs advertising TotalEnergies and Tullow Oil

French court dismisses case against TotalEnergies

French court dismisses case against TotalEnergies

Climate3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Five children sit around a table in an outdoor classroom in Islamabad

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Education22 hours ago02:17 min
More from Asia

Germany

Saskia von Bargen smiles, behind her is pink neon lettering.

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

Culture22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A view of the "Sea Eye 4" rescue ship

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

New hurdles for sea rescuers in the Mediterranean

Migration6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Tunisian women demonstrate against racism, holding signes reading 'We are all Africans'

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Canada president Nick Bontis at a press conference in Vancouver

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

SoccerFebruary 28, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Women are seen preparing regional specialties in the southern Colombian city of Neiva

Baking for peace in Colombia

Baking for peace in Colombia

ConflictsFebruary 28, 202302:08 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage