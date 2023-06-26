  1. Skip to content
Greece: Mitsotakis sworn in after conservative election win

39 minutes ago

A day after securing a record-high winning margin in parliamentary elections, conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been sworn in as prime minister. He has vowed to implement "deeply-needed" economic reforms.

Leader of the New Democracy conservative party Kyriakos Mitsotakis attends the swearing-in ceremony as prime minister in Athens, Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would push for bringing the highly indebted country back to creditworthiness in the next few monthsImage: Louiza Vradi/REUTERS

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of Greece's center-right New Democracy (ND) party, was formally sworn in as prime minister on Monday after his party secured a landslide victory in general elections a day prior.

It's the second time that Mitsotakis has taken the reins as prime minister, but this time, his conservatives have scored an absolute majority in Greece's parliament — making it one of the strongest center-right parties in the European Union.

Mitsotakis enters office with 'strong mandate'

In a quick turnaround following Sunday's election, Mitsotakis was sworn in during a ceremony in Athens.

"My aim was to secure a stable government with a parliamentary majority. Unfortunately, two elections were needed for that," he said in a televised meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

"I have committed to implement major, deeply-needed reforms over the next four years, [and] have a strong mandate to do that," Mitsotakis added. 

His ND party garnered 40.55% of the vote, far outpacing the results of the left-wing opposition Syriza party, which came in at 17.84%.

Leader of New Democracy conservative party Kyriakos Mitsotakis signs a document during his swearing-in ceremony as prime minister
The conservative leader faces several challenges entering his next term, including modernizing Greece's health system and updating its education sector Image: Louiza Vradi/REUTERS

What is different in the government line-up?

Mitsotakis also announced his new Cabinet on Monday — largely rotating ministers in key posts, but with a few new additions.

George Gerapetritis, a 56-year-old professor of constitutional law and former state minister, is taking on the post of foreign minister — a post that is key, especially in dealing with conflicts that arise with neighboring Turkey.

His popular predecessor in the role, Nikos Dendias, will be the country's new defense minister, overseeing the country's high level of defense spending.

In another shuffle, former Labor Minister Kostas Hatzidakis has now been named finance minister.

The new Cabinet is set to be sworn in on Tuesday.

What are the top issues in Greece?

Mitsotakis campaigned on a platform of encouraging economic growth in the country, as well as cutting taxes and getting the country back on track to creditworthiness after years of facing a financial crisis.

His government, which came to power in 2019, has faced criticism over a number of issues, including a wiretapping scandal, as well as a deadly train crash in February that exposed lagging safety measures in the country's transport system.

Internationally, the focus recently has been on migration, particularly in light of a shipwreck in mid-June off the coast of Greece that left more than 500 people missing and feared dead.

Migrants seek answers after Greece boat disaster

While immigration did not play a large role in pre-election campaigning from ND and Syriza, the issue pulled support for anti-immigration far-right parties — three of which are now poised to enter parliament. One far-left party will also enter parliament.

rs/rc (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Vladimir Putin delivers a short address, thanks citizens and soldiers of the Wagner group for their patriotism and avoiding more bloodshed

Vladimir Putin: Wagner mutiny in Russia 'doomed to fail'

Politics1 hour ago
