Greece

Greece election: Conservatives claim resounding victory

1 hour ago

The party of conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was projected to win over twice as many votes as their Syriza rivals in the repeat election, according to exit polls.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T1l8
Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis surrounded by reporters after the election on Sunday
According to polls, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's party could get 40% of the votesImage: Louiza Vradi/REUTERS

Greece's conservative New Democracy party (ND) claimed victory at Sunday's parliamentary election, which had been called to break a deadlock in parliament caused by an election last month.

Results from almost 90% of voting centers showed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' ND with just over 40% of the vote.

"The people have given us a safe majority. Major reforms will proceed rapidly," Mitsotakis said in a televised address on Sunday night.

Addressing a cheering crowd outside his party headquarters, the 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant promised robust growth that he said would lead to wage increases.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of the Radical Left (Syriza) gained around 18% of the vote — a worse result than at the election in May.

"Obviously this is a great defeat," Euclid Tsakalotos, who was finance minister under the previous Syriza administration, told Greece's Skai TV.

Electoral workers counting ballots in Greece
New Democracy took an early lead as the first results came inImage: Sakis Mitrolidis/AFP/Getty Images

Other parties like the center-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK), the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), and the ultra-nationalist Spartiates party are also cleared the 3% threshold required to enter parliament.

About 9.8 million Greek voters were eligible to choose from 32 political parties in the second vote held in little over a month.

The election comes on the heels of a migrant shipwreck on June 14 in which hundreds of people are feared to have died.

Main parties standing in election

Polls have suggested strong prospects of victory for the consevative Mitsotakis, who has been Greece's prime minister since 2019.

He has touted the strong economy under his leadership and most analysts attribute ND's strong position to the country's gradual recovery from its financial crisis of roughly a decade. Mitsotakis' first term was marked by a return to economic growth and falling unemployment rates in the country.

Syriza, led by Alexis Tsipras, could garner the second-highest share of votes, but still lag far behind the rulling party, Tsipras has been critical of Mitsotakis over a wiretapping scandal and on migration.

His party's support evaporated in 2019 after Syriza stewarded Greece through some of the most turbulent years of its debt crisis.

Alex Tsipras casting his ballot in a classroom
Alex Tsipras' Syriza party is on track come in second placeImage: Michael Varaklas/AP/picture alliance

Mitsotakis chose to go again, hoping for outright majority

In the elections held in May, Mitsotakis' party had a landslide victory among individual parties but it fell just five seats short of being able to form a single-party majority in parliament. 

Rather than seeking to set up a coalition government, Mitsotakis elected to call for another vote, confident that Greece's rules if a second election was required would improve his chances of outright victory, given how close he came at the first attempt.

As per election rules in Greece, the largest party in this repeat election will get 50 additional seats in the parliament — a special measure designed to break deadlocks and prevent a series of indecisive votes. 

Greece elections: What are the big issues?

zc, mf, msh/wd (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

