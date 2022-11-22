Hundreds of migrants survive dramatic high-seas rescue
1 hour ago
Around 500 migrants on board a rusty fishing vessel adrift in the Mediterranean Sea, have been successfully towed to port. The Hellenic Coast Guard says a major rescue operation was launched following a distress call.
Maritime authorities in Greece say that a fishing boat carrying around 500 migrants has safely docked following a dramatic rescue effort.
According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, a distress call was received overnight after the rusty vessel lost steering and began drifting in near gale-force winds and rough seas.
The coast guard launched a major rescue operation involving a Greek navy frigate, a tanker, two cargo ships and two Italian fishing vessels.
An earlier rescue attempt had to be abandoned due to the bad weather conditions.
The vessel was eventually towed to the port of Palaiochora on the island if Crete, where the coast guard said the migrants were safe.
Hellenic Red Cross rescue and health workers were on standby to administer assistance. State television ERT reported that most on board were asylum seekers from Egypt and Syria, and that a hundred children had been allowed to disembark first.
A perilous journey
Along with Spain and Italy, Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union, for refugees and migrants coming from Africa, the Middle East and Asia.